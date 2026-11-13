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Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams rallies fans for Kenya clash in Orlando

South Africa faces a crucial double-header against Benni McCarthy's Harambee Stars in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

1 hour ago
Jonty Mark 2 minutes read
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams. Archive photo: Blake Linder/Lowvelder

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has called on supporters to come and cheer the team to victory when they take on Kenya today (November 13) in a Group D 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Orlando Amstel Arena (kick-off 18:00).

The Citizen reports that South Africa are looking to make it nine points out of nine in Group D as they take on Benni McCarthy’s Harambee Stars.

Williams, speaking at the pre-match press conference yesterday, referenced how the supporters helped the team in their first home qualifier, when they needed a winner against Guinea.

“It is always important that we have our supporters and have a packed stadium. So come early, get behind the boys and show your love and support. We know what the match means to us, especially playing at home in front of our loved ones and our fans.

“In the last match (at home) against Guinea, there were 20 minutes left and it was 1-1. But the crowd kept pushing us and we got the job done. We managed to win the game. That helped us a lot and gave us the confidence to believe. The mood didn’t drop and it gave us that extra energy to fight.

“So to all supporters, please come in numbers to see the team and coach and let us have a wonderful day.”

Targeting 6 points across the double-header

Williams added that Bafana Bafana are not just looking to beat Kenya in Orlando, but also to get the three points when they go to Nairobi for the return match on Tuesday (November 17).

“It is not easy playing the same opponent (twice in four days) but over the last few years we have achieved better results at that,” said Williams.

“We take it one game at a time. Each game has its own challenges, responsibilities and game plan, we know the first game is at home and the second is away and things will be different.

“We know that in the second game they will have their support so we will need to dig a bit deeper and face the challenges that come with playing away.

“We also use our experience … to try and learn every camp, we will make sure we are well-equipped to reach our target, which is six points (from six). It will be tough but we are ready.”

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1 hour ago
Jonty Mark 2 minutes read

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Jonty Mark

Jonty is the editor of the Phakaaathi website, the Citizen's hub for football content. Jonty has covered South African football for almost 20 years, covering two World Cup finals and eight Africa Cup of Nations finals, travelling across the world to feed his love of the beautiful game.

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