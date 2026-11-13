Volvo recalls EX30 and EX30 Cross Country vehicles

Owners of 738 Volvo EX30 and EX30 Cross Country vehicles are urged to arrange safety inspections after the manufacturer identified a potential defect involving the front seat head restraints, reports the Witness.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) announced the recall on Wednesday, November 11, affecting certain 2024 to 2027 model-year vehicles sold nationally by Volvo Car South Africa.

According to the supplier, the affected vehicles have an issue with the reinforcement of the front seat head cushion.Volvo warned that, in the event of a collision of sufficient severity and under specific conditions, the head cushion could pose a risk of injury to occupants.

NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba urged affected motorists to contact authorised dealerships without delay.

“We urge owners who are in possession of, or driving, these vehicles to immediately contact their authorised Volvo dealers so that they can book an appointment to have their vehicles inspected, and any remedial work will be performed at no cost to the consumer,” Ntaba said.

Additional information from Volvo indicates that the corrective work will involve reinforcing the head restraint cushion attachment.

The manufacturer said the procedure is expected to take approximately 90 minutes, although vehicles may need to remain at dealerships for longer depending on workshop scheduling.

Volvo’s retailers will contact affected customers to arrange appointments, while owners can also contact their preferred dealership to make arrangements.

The NCC has advised consumers seeking further information about the recall to email ProductRecall@thencc.org.za.

The commission said the recall was intended to address the identified safety concern and reduce the potential risk of injury.

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