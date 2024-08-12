Nighttime tricks to help your sick child sleep

As parents, we know how challenging it can be when our little one battles with colds and flu.

Disrupted sleep, nasal congestion, and discomfort can make nights feel endless. Not only is your little one suffering the symptoms of being congested, but as parents we are also trying to navigate exhaustion and stress while being their cold fighting ‘heroes’.

“A child who can’t sleep at night because they can’t breathe properly due to a blocked nose will become frustrated and irritated, and nothing you do will seem good enough,” explains Bronwyn Ragavan, brand manager for Karvol. “Rest and sleep are needed when a child is sick and will help them feel better quicker. This is why it is important to know how to help your child sleep soundly while sick – for the both of you.”

When your baby has a cold or the flu, their sleep patterns may go haywire. Expect some sleepless nights and be prepared to adjust routines. Ragavan suggests trying the following sleep assisting strategies to help your baby sleep at night, and help them feel better at the same time:

Be there for your baby. Parenting isn’t about perfection, it’s about presence. When your child is feeling under the weather, comforting them and being there while they are trying to fall asleep is a great relief. Also, don’t panic when sleep training goes out the window. It is more important to help your baby feel better than to stick to a schedule.

If your child is congested, Karvol inhalation capsules can be used in two ways to provide double impact when dealing with a blocked nose. Steaming with Karvol before going to sleep will open your baby’s nasal passages, especially when followed with a few drops of Karvol on their pillows while they sleep. Karvol’s ingredients, eucalyptus, camphor, thymol, lavender and menthol, when released actively work together to help with the symptoms of congestion, providing easy breathing and a clear head.

Just as when adults are sick, children must also be kept well-hydrated. A child can become dehydrated quickly while sick which will impact their healing. Depending on your child’s age, warm tea can soothe a sore throat.

When a child is coughing, it can get worse at night when lying on their backs. A humidifier in their room, can help keep the air moist and allow to breathe a little easier.

If your child is not eating during the day, try and give them some nourishment at night. A full tummy can also help them sleep better.

Don’t wake your child while they are sleeping, even if they are not following their usual routine. Being sick, your child will want to sleep more – so let them. Sleep will help them get better quicker.

Don’t ignore a fever. If your child has a fever and you can’t lower it, seek medical attention.

A sick child needs comfort, and providing them with TLC while implementing cold and flu remedies is a winning combination that they will appreciate and help them start feeling like their healthy selves.