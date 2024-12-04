Who told you … you can’t do it all?

Who, asks Rox-Anne Maistry, told you that you are unworthy? Who told you that you could not shine? That you wouldn’t achieve anything in life or couldn’t be used to impact the nation?

Found on a street corner, picking food from a bin, Rox-Anne was three when she was abandoned on the streets by her biological mum. She spent her young years moved from one orphanage to another, until she was placed in a house of safety. But still there were obstacles. It would have been easy for her to give up.

Instead, she grew up to be a woman – a strong woman – with a purpose. She’s a wife. A mother. A pastor and motivation speaker. She’s a former Mrs SA top 100, with a number of other awards under her belt. Deeply religious, she’s just launched Who Told You? … a book she says will inspire you to find meaning in your journey.

Follow Rox-Anne on Instagram @pastor_roxy

