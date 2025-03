Kaizer Chiefs suffered a second successive loss over the weekend, falling 1-0 to Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership. The defeat leaves Chiefs eighth on the table, having recorded three losses, a draw, and one win in their last five matches.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi and his players faced verbal attacks from frustrated supporters after the match. Speaking post-game, the Tunisian took responsibility for the underwhelming performance and expressed hope for tactical improvements as the season nears its end.

“I think the confusion is we need to score. If you need to win, you need to score. If you control the game… We look at the statistics after the game, statistics all for Kaizer Chiefs,” Nabi said in his post-match reaction.

“And it’s not the first game like that. The majority of the games are like that. I think the solution is clear. The solution for this situation is 100% clear. Maybe the time is not for us now for some things.

“But my message is patience! We don’t have any solution now, any patience, and continue to support the team. But I trust the fans of Kaizer Chiefs. Love the team too much. I want patience. Give me patience,” he added.

“I’m very sorry. Honestly, I’m very sorry for the result. I’m the first man with the big frustration. We understand altogether the frustration for the team, but please don’t panic. Don’t panic! We continue to work seriously to give 200% for the team.

“Don’t panic, please, and don’t attack the player. I’m open to attack me now; it’s normal, but don’t attack the player. Protect the team and the player because the season is not finished, and I’m sure the situation will change in the future,” Nabi concluded.