KES out for redemption, Paarl schools clash with Affies and Monnas

It’s the third day of this year’s North-South rugby tournament at the Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch.

There are some great fixtures scheduled for the day as the teams that kicked off the tournament on Friday aim for a strong finish as they play their last games of the tournament.

In the first team encounters, King Edward VII School (KES) will hope for redemption after being thrashed 102-0 by Paarl Gimnasium on the first day. The boys in red from Johannesburg play South African College Schools, who beat Welkom Gimnasium 31-12 on Friday. Kick-off is at 16:00.

Another school from the north that is out for redemption is Hoërskool Monument from Krugersdorp who face Paarl Gimnasium at 17:00. Monnas, as they are affectionately known, lost 30-21 to Hoërskool Durbanville on day one.

Hoër Jongenskool Paarl and Pretoria’s Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool (Affies) will conclude the day’s fixtures with their clash at 19:00. The Paarl powerhouse put in a dominant display on Friday, beating another Pretoria school (Hoërskool Waterkloof) 66-0. They will be hoping for more of the same against Affies, but the ‘Wit Bulle’ will be tough opposition.

The Wit Bulle also hit the 60-point mark during their victory over HTS Drostdy from Worcester, winning 61-17 on Friday.

Remember, if you’re unable to get to Stellenbosch, matches will be broadcast on SuperSport Schools.

