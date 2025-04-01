Proteas coach quits

Proteas white-ball head coach Rob Walter has resigned with immediate effect.

The 49-year-old, whose family lives in New Zealand, cited personal reasons.

Under Walter’s leadership, the Proteas made history by reaching their first-ever T20 World Cup final, in 2024, where they finished as runners up to India in Barbados. A record run of eight consecutive wins underpinned the campaign.

His tenure also saw the ODI side reach the semi-finals of the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

In his time at the helm, Walter oversaw the national side in 36 ODIs and 31 T20Is.

His final assignment was the 2025 Champions Trophy, where he led the Proteas to another semi-final appearance, this time against New Zealand in Lahore in March.

“Coaching the Proteas has been an incredible honour, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together,” said Walter.

“The players, support staff, and the South African cricketing community have been fantastic throughout this journey. While it’s time for me to step away, I have no doubt that the team will continue to grow and reach even greater heights.”

Cricket South Africa (CSA) wishes to announce the resignation of the Proteas Men’s white-ball head coach, Rob Walter, effective 30 April 2025. Walter has attributed his resignation to personal reasons, which CSA has accepted. Walter, who has held the position since March… pic.twitter.com/IFeWGZ2U2T — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) April 1, 2025

Director of national teams and high-performance Enoch Nkwe said: “Rob has done an immense job for South African cricket over the past two years.

“It is also important to recognise Rob’s commitment to expanding the talent pool across both formats. While in charge, he ensured that emerging players had the opportunity to develop and make their mark at the highest level, which will be critical for the future of the Proteas.

“We have a busy period of white-ball cricket over the next two years as we build towards the [50-over] World Cup on home soil. His successor will continue to work towards that world cup campaign, along with next year’s T20 World Cup.”

CSA said a successor will be announced in due course.

The post Proteas coach quits first appeared on SA Cricket Magazine