How to submit plans for approval

Before starting any major construction on a property, it is important to know how to navigate the complex process of submitting building plans for approval in South Africa. Understanding the intricacies of this procedure is essential to ensure that the project complies with local regulations and can move forward smoothly.

Regulations and procedures

Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa explains that each local municipality will have their own sets of regulations and procedures; however, most of them follow a similar process. Across the board, any project that will impact the home’s structure will require building planning approval before any construction can begin.

“Although this may seem tedious, the process exists in the best interests of the whole community. First and foremost, it ensures that construction projects comply with local building codes and regulations, prioritising safety and structural integrity. Approval also helps protect the community’s interests by ensuring that new developments or renovations fit within the existing urban and environmental context. It also promotes sustainable and responsible land use, helping to avoid overcrowding, preserve natural resources, and maintain aesthetic harmony in neighbourhoods,” Goslett explains.

When submitting plans for approval, there are several steps that are generally required by most municipalities. To help explain the process, RE/MAX of Southern Africa explains some of the most common steps involved in the planning application process.

Step 1: Submit a building plan application form

Depending on the type of submission, you might be required to complete and provide different documentation, but the first step is always some form of filling in a building plan application form that is provided by the local municipality. This form can be collected at the local municipality office or occasionally available on the municipality’s website.

When submitting this form, homeowners will also typically be required to submit the following supporting documents:

Copies of the building plans, which the homeowner will need to have drawn up by a professional architect.

Copies of the homeowner’s ID, title deed of the property, and municipal rates account.

Receipt for payment for any applicable fees.

Step 2: Submit a demolition permit application form

This form only needs to be submitted if there is any serious demolition involved in the project. The form is available at the local municipality and is also usually available on their website. Depending on the scale of the demolition, homeowners might also be required to submit a waste management plan, which the homeowner’s hired contractor can typically provide.

Step 3: Line up your inspections

At least two working days before construction begins, the homeowner will need to provide notice of intention to commence building work to the municipality’s building inspector, who can then arrange to conduct an inspection of the worksite and foundation trenches. The municipality’s inspector will also need to inspect the sewer installation per the approved plan and, at the end of the building process, will need to conduct an inspection of the completion of work per the approved plan.

Step 4: Certificate of occupancy

The final step in the process is to apply for an occupancy certificate. Local municipalities require that the new space may only be formally occupied after the occupancy certificate has been granted.

While the above points provide a rough outline of the various procedures, Goslett warns that requirements may vary by municipality, and applicants should contact their local municipality for specific information and guidance.

“Apart from enforcing minimum building standards, building planning approval also facilitates various legal and financial aspects of property ownership, which makes it a fundamental step in any renovation project. Homeowners who avoid obtaining the necessary approvals will inevitably run into trouble when it comes time to sell the home,” Goslett concludes.

Writer: Kayla Ferguson