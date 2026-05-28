From Sharpeville’s dusty soccer grounds to world cup

Sharpeville duo Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi have been named in the final 26-man Bafana Bafana squad to represent South Africa in the Fifa World Cup 2026.

Sedibeng Ster Sport reported that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announced his selection last night (May 27), including the two players to represent their country on the global stage.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted the auspicious event.

Prediction came true

Sedibeng Ster Sport previously predicted that the Orlando Pirates youngsters would secure their places on the flight to the tournament. The pair have been in sensational form, helping Orlando Pirates to be crowned PSL champions for the first time in seven years, standing out as exceptional players during the 2025/2026 season.

It came as no surprise when Broos selected them for national duty for the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19. Given their young age, they are likely to represent South Africa in future world cups as well.

In addition to Mofokeng and Moremi, Thapelo Maseko is another player from the Vaal area heading to the tournament. Maseko recently joined Cyprus giants AEL Limassol on a short-term loan from Mamelodi Sundowns until the end of the season. This means a total of three players from the Vaal Triangle will be going to the world cup.

Mofokeng and Moremi both started their football journeys on the dusty pitches of Sharpeville. Mofokeng began his amateur career with Cele Youth Academy, while Moremi played for Sharpeville Benfica FC. Their breakthrough came when they joined Rosina Sedibeng Sports School and the School of Excellence, respectively. This is where they demonstrated their immense potential before moving into top-flight football.

Mofokeng joined Orlando Pirates after catching the eye at the annual Pirates Cup. The club acted quickly to sign the youngster, who spent just one season in the Dstv Diski Challenge team before being promoted to the senior squad.

Meanwhile, Moremi developed his skills in the Motsepe Foundation Championship. AmaZulu signed him and sent him on loan to the National First Division for a season. He returned to become one of the best players in the PSL, prompting Orlando Pirates to sign him from AmaZulu following his incredible performances for Usuthu.

Bafana Bafana will host Nicaragua in a world cup send-off match at the Orlando Amstel Arena, formerly known as Orlando Stadium, in Johannesburg tomorrow night (May 29). Kick-off is at 18:00.

The match serves as an official farewell for the players and technical staff before they play their opening Fifa World Cup 2026 fixture against Mexico on June 11.

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