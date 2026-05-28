Johannesburg pupils shine at international regattas

Four talented athletes from Holy Rosary School (HRS) have returned from the UK after representing Rowing South Africa with distinction at two international regattas, reports Bedfordview Edenvale News.

Following their standout performances at the South African Schools Rowing Championships, Erin Beeming, Cleo de Keizer, Emilia Riccardi and Kate Zillen were selected for the prestigious RowSA U16 Development Tour, which spanned 10 days of high-level international competition.

While overseas, the HRS learners excelled, securing several wins.



The tour saw the girls competing at the legendary Dorney Lake, the same waters that hosted the 2012 Olympic Games.

Testing themselves against elite British clubs and schools, the Holy Rosary School rowers displayed the grit and technical skill that has become a hallmark of the school’s rowing programme.

Commenting on the impressive achievement, this season’s Holy Rosary chairperson, Roberto Riccardi, said seeing our girls line up at a venue like Dorney Lake was a proud moment for the entire Holy Rosary community.

“It’s one thing to dominate locally, but to see them [the rowers] adapt to international conditions and hold their own against top-tier British scullers shows the depth of talent we are nurturing here,” he added.



“Their success, particularly the gold in the JW16 Four, is a testament to their discipline and the many early mornings they have put in on the water,” he said.



The Wallingford Regatta

The squad opened their international campaign at the Wallingford Regatta, where De Keizer and Beeming secured a gold medal in the JW16 Four final.

The school’s depth was further showcased as Zillen, De Keizer, and Riccardi earned a commendable fourth-place finish in the JW16 Quad final.

Beeming delivered a top-five finish in the JW16 Eights, while Zillen teamed up with Annabelle Logan of St Stithians to finish fifth in a competitive Senior Women’s Double heat.

The Junior Scullery Regatta

The momentum continued the following day at the Scullery Regatta, an event focused on the technical discipline of sculling.

Riccardi delivered a standout individual performance in the single sculls, qualifying for and winning the B final.

De Keizer also represented the school in the single sculls events.

In the double sculls, Zillen and Beeming fought through to the B finals, where they secured a strong fourth-place finish.

The school’s rowing expertise was also recognised through the selection of coach Thabelo Masutha, who served as one of the official tour coaches, providing vital leadership to the national development squad abroad.

“We are not just building athletes; we are building ambassadors,” added Riccardi.

“The way these girls conducted themselves, both on and off the water, made us incredibly proud.

“They have returned with invaluable experience that will undoubtedly lift the standard of our local Holy Rosary School Rowing Club.”

Riccardi applauded the achievements of the four rowers and Masutha.

“Congratulations for flying the flag for South Africa and the Holy Rosary School Rowing Club both at home and abroad.”

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.