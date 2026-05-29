Watch: Riders saddle up for Midrand spectacle

Another season of equestrian excellence officially commenced yesterday (May 28).

According to Midrand Reporter, the 2026 Toyota World Cup Qualifier kicked off the first of four days at the Kyalami Park Club in Midrand. The world cup qualifier is set to continue until Sunday (May 31), with show jumpers competing for the title.

Preparing for the big class

The first day saw riders competing in the 1.30m, 1.35m and 1.40m classes, all in an effort to prepare for the 1.50m class set to take place on the last day of the show.

Show jumpers of different ages and genders gathered at the event, giving it their all to qualify to compete internationally.

One of the young show jumpers competing in the 1.30m and 1.35m jumps, Ashlee Taylor, explained how the first day of the show went.

“I’ve been doing very well for the first day, and it’s so lovely to see so many horses and other riders. The atmosphere is just great and everyone is in a good mood. I’m also looking forward to what the rest of the three days has for me, so yeah, it’s exciting.”

Ashlee Taylor. Photo: Zanele Mfaba

Watch the video:

More qualifiers to come

The Toyota World Cup Qualifier is the second of four qualifier competitions, with the first, the Toyota Easter Festival, already having taken place and the other two still to come.

Toyota has dedicated itself to bringing lovers of the sport quality equestrian experiences.

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