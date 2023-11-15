Neighbourhood recycle and freecycle groups

One of the great benefits of the social media revolution is that it has enabled communities to create interest groups, which are now available at the touch of a button on phones.

Benefits of community groups

Along with this has come a range of benefits for households, according to the Seeff Property Group. These include local community groups focused on recycling and freecycling various household goods, clothing, sport and outdoor gear and the like.

It is even of benefit when you are cleaning out your garden, removing certain plants or trimming plants suitable for propagation. You might also have leftover tiles or building materials after a renovation project. If you are renovating or remodelling, you might also be able to freecycle old items such as bathroom sanitary wear, cupboards and more.

These are wonderful places where you can often either exchange one thing for another or simply donate that which you no longer need or want to others in your area who may be in need of such items.

The recycling communities are also often places where you can find great ideas on how to breathe new life into old furniture or décor. There is, for example, a whole trend around painting old kitchens and furniture and modernising these.

Aside from these groups, there are also other community groups not to miss out on. These are often linked to hobbies such as painting, needlework, camping and so on. Here, too, there might be opportunities to purchase items, donate or exchange that which you no longer need.

Writer: Gina Meintjes