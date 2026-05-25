Based on the current-generation Mercedes-Benz SL, the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series made its global debut in August 2024. Now, the three-pointed star brand’s most luxurious roadster has officially landed in South Africa.

The two-seater Mercedes-Maybach measures 4 697mm in length, 1 915mm in width, 1 358mm in height, and 2 700mm between the front and rear axles. The SL 680 Monogram Series’ bodywork is available in two ‘curated’ designs – Red Ambience and White Ambience. At an additional cost, customers can select a colour of their choice. The SL 680 Monogram Series features a chrome-finished Maybach-specific front grille and chrome elements on the bonnet, side skirts and rear bumper.

Inside, this Mercedes-Maybach features crystal white or black MANUFAKTUR exclusive Nappa leather upholstery for the Red Ambience package, while silk brown or black is available for White Ambience-specced models. The 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and 11.9-inch central touchscreen both present Maybach-specific animations and graphics upon startup.

The SL 680 Monogram Series is powered by the Stuttgart automaker’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, which produces 430kW and 800Nm of torque – the former and latter available from 5 500 and 2 500r/min, respectively. Power is delivered to the road via Mercedes-Benz’s 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. According to Mercedes-Benz, the opulent roadster completes the 0-100km/h sprint in 4.1s, before topping out at 260km/h.

Rear-wheel steering is standard fitment. This model also features soft steel springs and semi-active hydraulic roll stabilisation.

Price in SA

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series is priced from R5 029 628. Included with the price as standard are a two-year/unlimited km warranty and a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan.

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The post Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series: price and specs appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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