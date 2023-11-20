Best summer investments for your home

During this summer, homeowners might be curious to find out how to not only beat the heat but also make savvy investments that could increase the resale value of their property.

Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, says there are many ways to make your home more comfortable while also boosting the home’s long-term value.

To help homeowners plan for summer success, RE/MAX of Southern Africa shares the top three summer home improvement projects that could help bolster property values.

Indoor-outdoor living

In a country that celebrates a holiday called National Braai Day, nothing could be more valuable than an outdoor entertainment area. An indoor-outdoor space will expand a home’s usable living area and will make any home feel more enticing, which could lead to a higher listing price when it comes time to sell. Homeowners can create these spaces by investing in bifold doors around a covered patio area. The more high-end the finishes, the more value it can add. For example, a room with outdoor tiles will add more value than a room with untreated concrete floors or outdoor pavers.

Solar panels

With the abundance of sunshine available this time of the year, going solar just makes sense. Not only is it the more sustainable way to live, but it will also add immense value to any property. Moreover, homes with solar power tend to sell faster than those without. Solar panels can increase a home’s overall market desirability and stand out in a competitive real estate landscape.

Airconditioning

For some, air conditioning is a must-have in any property. While viewed as a luxury feature for some buyers, others actually prioritise this on their wish list (especially among foreign buyers). These units can offer some much-needed relief during the summer months and can also warm up the home during the colder months of the year. As such, air conditioning not only enhances the liveability of the property but also plays a significant role in increasing its overall resale value.

Whether in the form of an energy-efficient upgrade or an outdoor oasis transformation, homeowners who choose to tackle any of these summer upgrades can increase the resale value of their property.

“If you are ever unsure of what features will add value to your home, speak to your local RE/MAX property practitioner and find out about the current trends among buyers in your area. Each suburb is unique, so it is worthwhile to involve a real estate expert who is up-to-date with the current local market conditions,” he concludes.

Writer: Kayla Ferguson