Randburg’s ‘The Unicorn’ pushes boundaries in adaptive running story

Nothing is stopping Nita ‘The Unicorn’ Oberholzer from running with crutches for charities, awareness, and fundraising.

According to Randburg Sun, the Randpark-based runner, who is also a mother and singer, was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) and lost the use of her right leg permanently 11 years ago. She now uses her journey to inspire and uplift others.

She explained how her life changed completely. “I lost the use of my right leg. Living with chronic pain and a disability brought many challenges, and for a long time, life felt limited.”

Finding purpose through running

About five years ago, however, she decided enough was enough. She got up, put on her gear, and started running.

“I did not want my diagnoses to define my entire story. It all started when I saw a Facebook post about a month-long virtual running challenge to create awareness for Alzheimer’s/dementia. When I said I was going to participate, many people laughed. Most did not believe I would be able to do it, but I did.”

What began as simply trying to get out of bed and move again, despite the pain, slowly became something bigger for The Unicorn.

She said running gave her purpose, freedom, strength, and a way to prove to herself that she is capable of more. She runs using crutches, with every kilometre representing determination and perseverance.

Since the virtual challenge, she has completed multiple 10km races, with her longest distance so far being 15km.

Running for awareness and impact

“I use my running to raise awareness, funds, and support for causes close to my heart, including CRPS, Alzheimer’s/dementia, gender-based violence awareness, breast cancer, diabetes, and MS, to name a few.

“For me, running is about far more than medals and finish lines; it is about resilience, hope, and showing others that even when life changes completely, you can still rise, keep moving forward, and inspire people along the way.”

Training, recognition and next challenge

She is now training for the Two Oceans 21km and is nominated for the Runners Awards for Gauteng’s Adaptive Runner of the Year. She said she was completely overwhelmed when she heard the news.

“It was everything behind it. All the early mornings, the hard days, the doubt, the moments where I was not sure if I could keep going. All of it came rushing in at once.

“I feel so honoured and also humbled, because I know how many people are out there fighting their own battles every day, and to even be considered alongside other adaptive athletes is something I do not take lightly.”

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