4 gift ideas for aspiring homeowners

Purchasing a home for the first time is an exciting and yet expensive endeavour. Buying gifts for those aspiring homeowners among their friends and family is a gesture of commendation and encouragement. If you’re struggling to think of gift ideas for the coming festive season, RE/MAX of Southern Africa shares a few tips for first-time buyers in your social circles.

Gift ideas to consider

Upgrade their toolkit

Those who are planning on leaving the rental market into the homeownership space will have to face the reality that any home repairs will no longer be the landlord’s responsibility, so it is probable that their own toolkit may be a little empty. Tools are also likely to be low on the priority list when buying their first home, so your gift will be appreciated the first time they have to hang a shelf or replace a faulty light fixture.

Smart safety solutions

As aspiring homeowners, it is possible that they might not have thought about home security solutions. To get your home-buying friends thinking about securing their future home, purchase a cool security device like a doorbell with camera visual capabilities or a Wi-Fi light switch to automate their lights so that it appears as though someone is home when they are away.

Decorating supplies

One of the benefits of owning your own home is getting to personalise it. But it can be a bit of a begrudging purchase to have to spend whatever limited resources a first-time buyer might have on things like paint rollers, drop sheets, paint trays, masking tape, drill bits, wood glue, paint thinners and all the other need-to-have decorating supplies. A carefully curated gift basket containing these sorts of items could make for a very handy present indeed.

Help them build a trousseau

Buying a house is expensive enough without still having to furnish it with all the knick-knacks required to make a home functional. Help an aspiring homeowner build up a collection of linens and kitchenware that can be safely kept in storage until they finally enter the property market.

“Purchasing your first home is a milestone achievement in life. It can be incredibly meaningful to have the support of loved ones during this time, whether it’s in the form of a festive present or advice and support while navigating through the various complexities of the home-buying process. Real estate professionals can also be a vital resource to first-time buyers to ensure that their transition into homeownership is a smooth one,” concludes Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa.

Writer: Kayla Ferguson