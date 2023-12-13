Home safety precautions for the holidays

The latest crime stats reveal some good news for homeowners as they prepare for the coming holiday period. With a reported decline in property-related crimes, homeowners can set off on vacation with slightly more peace of mind than they might have had before.

According to the latest SAPS crime report for Q2 2023, property-related crime is down by 4.1% compared to the same period last year. The report defines property-related crime as “crimes during which tangible property of an individual or institution is taken by criminal elements without permission and in the absence of the owner/custodian of such property.”

Looking at the stats for burglaries at residential premises in particular, the report shows that this type of criminal activity is down by 5.9%

Household safety precautions

Despite this good news, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, says that it is still vital for homeowners to take the necessary safety precautions to minimise the chances of their homes being targeted over the holidays. “To avoid being the victim of opportunistic crimes, it is advisable to make sure that the home’s safety features are all in working order before setting off for a long vacation,” he cautions.

To help homeowners prepare for any upcoming trips away from home, RE/MAX of Southern Africa share the following household safety precautions:

Test that all sensors on the alarm system are in working order.

Cut back any plants that are near your outdoor security beams.

Double-check the batteries on your alarm system. Consider backup power supplies for when load shedding occurs.

To avoid having the home appear unoccupied, set some lights to an automatic timer or arrange for a house sitter.

Double-check that all burglar bars and safety gates are securely fastened.

Avoid posting on social media until after you have returned, as this might alert cyber criminals to the fact that your home is vacant.

Before leaving, be sure that all windows and doors are securely closed and locked.

Ask a neighbour to collect any mail from your mailbox to avoid having flyers pile up and alert criminals to the fact that nobody has been home in a while.

“Another option is to use the services of a local RE/MAX property practitioner to manage a short-term lease on your property while you are away. Whether you choose to keep your home occupied or not, implementing the above practical safety precautions will not only protect your property but can also give you some peace of mind that your home is safe while you are away,” Goslett concludes.

Writer: Kayla Ferguson