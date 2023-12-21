Tips for selling over the festive season

As the festive season approaches, those who have recently put their home on the market will face some unique challenges to sell it over the holiday break.

Things to be aware of

According to Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, one of the most important things to be aware of is that the deeds office – like many other organizations – also closes over the holidays. According to their latest notice, the deeds office will be closed from 22 December 2023 until 2 January 2024. The notice also advises that any registration that needs to occur before the end of the year would need to be lodged at the deeds office before 11 December 2023.

“Many real estate professionals will also take some time off at this time of year. Sellers will need to have this conversation upfront with their real estate professional to manage expectations and to coordinate schedules with their agent,” he recommends.

Apart from working around year-end closures and breaks, Goslett notes that one of the biggest challenges for sellers is to keep the home as presentable as possible in case a viewing request pops up over this time. This is what makes selling over the holidays even more stressful than selling at any other time of the year because keeping the place tidy with children and everyone else at home is no easy task.

“As far as possible, try to stay on top of the mess daily rather than allow it to pile up. Sellers can also request that their agent gives them advanced notice of any potential viewing appointments so that they have enough time to tidy the home before any buyers arrive,” says Goslett.

Another challenge sellers might face is keeping the home as appealing as possible to potential buyers while still enjoying the fun of decorating for the festive season. “As a rule of thumb, sellers are usually advised to remove as many personal items as possible to allow buyers the ability to picture themselves living within the space. Christmas decorations can often be sentimental and reflect the seller’s personal taste, so it is advisable not to go overboard with the Christmas decorations when trying to sell the home,” Goslett advises.

Although there are some unique challenges to selling the home over the festive period, with help from the right property practitioner, a seamless sale can be achieved over this time. “The trick is to find a property practitioner from a reputable brand who has great communication skills and planning abilities and who can help guide you through all the complexities of selling over the holidays,” he concludes.

Writer: Kayla Ferguson