What homeowners can do now to protect their property value

As property market conditions are everchanging, homeowners are increasingly looking for practical ways to safeguard the value of their most important asset. While property markets naturally move in cycles, there are several proactive steps homeowners can take right now to protect and even enhance their property’s long-term value.

According to Adrian Goslett, CEO and regional director of REMAX Southern Africa, property value protection starts with understanding that real estate is both a financial investment and a lifestyle asset.

“Even in times of economic uncertainty, well-maintained and strategically improved properties continue to attract strong buyer interest. Homeowners who take a proactive approach place themselves in a better position when it comes time to sell,” says Goslett.

One of the most effective ways to protect your property value is through consistent maintenance. Small issues such as leaking taps, cracked tiles, damp patches or even peeling paint can quickly escalate into larger, more expensive problems, if they are left unattended.

Regular inspections of roofing, plumbing, electrical systems and exterior walls can prevent long-term damage and preserve the structural integrity of the property. When a home is clearly cared for, buyers also trust it more.

Curb appeal also plays a critical role in how a property is perceived, and simple upgrades such as a freshly painted exterior, a well-kept garden, clean paving and updated lighting can dramatically enhance a property’s attractiveness.

“Buyers often make subconscious judgments within the first few minutes of viewing a property. A well-presented home signals that the rest of the property has been likely equally well cared for,” Goslett explains.

Strategic upgrades can further strengthen property value, but homeowners are advised to focus on improvements that offer broad market appeal. Kitchen and bathroom updates, improved storage solutions and energy-efficient enhancements typically deliver solid returns.

Security is another key factor that can impact a property’s value. Upgraded alarm systems, perimeter security, electric fencing and smart security technologies provide peace of mind and increase market desirability. In many neighbourhoods, strong security features can impact both buyer interest and pricing potential.

Homeowners should also stay informed about broader market trends within their area. Understanding supply and demand dynamics, recent comparable sales and shifting buyer preferences enables more strategic decision-making.

“Partnering with a knowledgeable real estate professional provides homeowners with valuable insight into which improvements will add meaningful value in their specific suburb,” says Goslett.

“Property ownership should always be approached with the long-term goal in mind. By investing in maintenance, sustainability and presentation today, homeowners position themselves to protect and potentially grow their property’s value tomorrow,” concludes Goslett.

Issued by Kesia Abrahams