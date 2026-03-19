Practical and fun gifts for anyone moving into a new home

The early part of the year often brings a fresh start with a new home, and family and friends eager to welcome the new buyers. While everyone enjoys a housewarming celebration and the opportunity to congratulate friends on their move, guests often struggle to decide on the ideal gift. Property experts give a few handy suggestions.

Greenery or garden vouchers. Indoor plants are a classic choice for brightening up a fresh living space. However, it is probably a good idea to check that the new owners don’t have allergies triggered by specific flora. If the property includes an outdoor area, a voucher for a local nursery is a fantastic alternative, allowing them to select plants that suit their specific garden conditions.

Essential gardening gear. For those with yard space and a garden, new gardening tools might be a great gift as it may not have been a priority given the cost of moving. You cannot go wrong with basics which every household with a garden needs. These include pruning shears or clippers, a spade, garden fork, or a rake. Adding a pair of heavy-duty garden gloves makes the gift both practical and thoughtful.

Culinary inspiration. Many people feel inspired to test their culinary skills in a brand-new kitchen. A cookbook or a digital subscription to a premium cooking app, especially those featuring celebrity chefs or healthy, exotic recipes, can be a huge hit. These days there is so much to choose from that finding a great cookbook or app for the new homeowners should be a realitively easy task.

Gourmet spices and pantry fillers. Continuing the kitchen theme, a curated collection of spices or artisanal condiments is another great, and really useful gesture. These items can help stock the food cupboard, fridge or pantry, and encourage the owners to start enjoying their new cooking space immediately. Wrap it in a tea towel or two to add further to the gesture, or you could choose to wrap it in an apron.

Braai equipment and kits. Just about every South African homeowner values high-quality braai tools and accessories. An easy option would be to choose a gift set with sturdy tongs, forks, a stylish apron, or heat-resistant mitts. To round off the “braai hamper,” you could include specialised rubs, a marinating dish, or even a bag of charcoal and firelighters to get their first fire started.

A reliable toolkit. Even in a pristine new build, there will always be the need to hang mirrors or pictures, tighten handles, or swap out plugs. A basic toolkit is an incredibly useful gift for any homeowner. Essentials to consider include a hammer, pliers, a set of screwdrivers, a tape measure, a small spirit level, and a variety of nails and screws to ensure they are ready for any minor task.

DIY resources and apps. Handy DIY manuals or interior design books (and even digital apps) are excellent resources for new owners. Look for guides which provide simple, step-by-step instructions on how to lay out your rooms using soft furnishings to improve their new décor. DIY guides for basic home maintenance, garden potting, and even organic herb and vegetable gardening would make a great gift.

A practical first aid kit. Safety is often overlooked during a move. A well-stocked First Aid kit is a caring gift which provides peace of mind to any new homeowner. These are available at major pharmacies and retailers. Essentials should include antiseptic wipes, bandages, gauze, tweezers, sharp scissors, plasters to handle any minor household scrapes or burns, and perhaps non-latex gloves.

Issued by Gina Meintjes

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