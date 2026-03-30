Moving out? Remember these important steps

It is moving day, and you are ready to close one door and open the next. But before closing the door, here are a few helpful tips.

Few things are more exciting than moving to a new house or apartment. However, before handing over the final keys, there are a few important steps to take. According to the Seeff property group, leaving the old home in good standing is not only polite, but also about minimising risks.

What you should do before closing the door for the last time

Important documents

Gather all important documents related to your home into one file. Include insurance policies to be cancelled, clearance certificates, and other essentials. Update your address and inform your insurer about your move so your new homeowners’ insurance is correctly set up for your new property.

Do a final walkthrough

Once everything is loaded and the house or unit is empty, do a final walkthrough of every room. Check every cupboard, drawer, and closet to ensure nothing is left behind. Do not forget to take a few photographs as keepsakes.

Document the condition of the property

Whether you were renting or selling, you need a visual record of how you left the property. Take a video or a series of photos of every room and fittings, including the inside of the oven and cupboards, and the floors. This acts as your backup should disputes or claims arise.

Record final meter readings

Take a photo of your water, and electricity meters on your way out. A timestamped photo or video ensures you have a record of how you left the property. Also take photographs of the pool pump and other fittings such as gas installations.

Manage important items

Gather everything the new owner or tenant will need and leave it in a central, visible location (usually the kitchen counter). This handover will likely be done to the agent or new owners. These items usually include all sets of keys, remote controls, codes for smart locks or security alarms, and instruction manuals.

Check the lights and taps

It sounds simple, but in the chaos of moving, it is easy to leave a bathroom light on or a tap dripping. Ensure all taps are closed, and lights are switched off. If the house will be vacant for a while, consider turning off the main water valve to prevent unexpected leaks.

Issued by Gina Meintjes