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Renowned coach’s top tips for Comrades runners

Calmness and relaxation are vital, says a well-known Howick-born coach, adding that runners shouldn't try anything new on race day.

June 3, 2026
Jerry Barnes 2 minutes read
Coach next to road.
Renowned coach Xolani Mabhida. Photo: Supplied

Successful athletics and celebrity coach Xolani Mabhida has a strong message for this year’s Comrades Marathon runners, especially the debutants. That is – do not treat it as a special day. Rather, runners need to relax and treat it as a normal day.

According to The Witness, the 2026 edition is scheduled for June 14 and it will be an up-run, from Durban to Pietermaritzburg.

Calmness and relaxation are very important, says the Howick-born coach, who has noticed that people always make basic mistakes by trying new things or new habits on the day of the race.

“Please don’t try anything new on race day. Stick to what you know and you are likely to go far or last the day,” he implored.

“Don’t try new drinks, new clothes or running gear and running shoes on race day. Along the route, please drink what you are used to or normally take. Don’t ever try to eat something you don’t know because it may upset your tummy,” said Mabhida.

“Maintain your pace and always feel or stay comfortable with your pace,” he added.

Mabhida is a well-versed and successful coach, who has unearthed a lot of grassroots talent. He also has a proven track record at provincial, national and international levels.

In local circles he is nicknamed “Hands of Gold” for his success in road running and track events.

Mabhida is also a back-to-back Comrades Marathon-winning coach, the 2019 KwaZulu-Natal Coach of the Year, and a finalist in the 2019 South African Coach of the Year awards.

A few years ago, Athletics South Africa appointed him as head coach for the Confederation of African Athletics U18 and U20 African Athletics Championships in Ndola, Zambia.

Mabhida’s tips for race day

  • Nothing new on race day – use only use gels or drinks you have tested in long runs.
  • Take 60-90g of carbs per hour – two to three gels and a sports drink hourly in the first half of the race.
  • Take 500-1000mg sodium per hour – salt tablets or salty foods to prevent cramps.
  • Alternate water with electrolytes – too much plain water risks hyponatremia (when the sodium level in your blood is abnormally low).
  • Plan an aid-station strategy for hyponatremia – there are 47 or more tables, know what you’ll grab where.
  • Pack both sweet and savoury options – guts change after 60km.
  • Time your caffeine – save Coke or caffeine gels for the second half and keep it to a maximum of 400mg.
  • Protein is optional – small bits after six to seven hours help, but take carbs or salt first.
  • Carry emergency backup – one gel and two salt tabs for wobbly moments.

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June 3, 2026
Jerry Barnes 2 minutes read

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Jerry Barnes

Jerry Barnes has been a dedicated sports journalist since 1992, bringing more than 30 years of experience to the field. He writes both sports news stories and opinion columns, and is widely regarded as a veteran in the industry. Well-travelled and deeply immersed in the world of sport, Barnes is also a former semi-professional soccer player and athlete. He began his career at The Witness in 1992 and has also written for several national daily and weekly newspapers, including Sunday Sun and Daily Sun (Media24), where he was based in Johannesburg for eight years. Throughout his career, Barnes has covered a wide range of major sporting events—international, national, provincial, and regional. These include the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Banyana Banyana fixtures, Netball South Africa’s Proteas matches, Athletics South Africa events, and Boxing South Africa bouts. His work has appeared in numerous prominent publications such as Sowetan, City Press, Kick-Off, The Citizen, Comrades Marathon Magazine, Ilanga, and uMafrika.

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