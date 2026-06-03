Watch: Mariachi magic greets Bafana Bafana on arrival in Mexico

After experiencing what some might call an embarrassing back-and-forth over their visas, members of the Bafana Bafana squad finally landed in Mexico in the early hours of yesterday (June 2). The team received a warm welcome from one of the Fifa World Cup hosts, who greeted them with a mariachi band.

Also see: Bafana Bafana players finally receive visas to travel for World Cup

Described as a traditional Mexican music ensemble, a mariachi band typically consists of two or more musicians wearing regional costumes. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation explains that the musicians perform a broad repertoire of songs using stringed instruments.

Modern mariachi bands’ instruments include trumpets, violins, and bass guitars and may have four or more musicians.

Take a look at the Mexican welcome below:

Also see: Essential tips for Bafana Bafana fans going to the World Cup

Bafana Bafana team starts training in Mexico

After landing, the players and other members of the national soccer team arrived in Pachuca. Head coach Hugo Broos wasted no time in getting the team ready for their opening match against Mexico on June 11.

To help combat jet lag and the eight-hour time difference between the two countries, the squad began their training session with light stretches and resistance band exercises.

Mariachi welcome pleases the internet

Social media users took to their keyboards, with some South Africans thanking Mexico for its hospitality. Others questioned how Nigeria was received.

A grateful @t_maratahelele humorously stated: “Muchas gracias (Thank you very much) for the warm welcome. However, on match day, we are going to beat Mexico on their home soil.”

“This is why the world cup is the greatest sporting event on earth. Football connects cultures better than anything else,” commented @TheGrowthEngr.

@Zikode_SA told the online community: “We’ve lost our touch because what do you mean nobody stopped and hit a young dance for our hosts.”

@karmatheholy___shared: “South Africa hasn’t even played a match yet, and they’re already winning the hospitality trophy.”

Also see: Mama Joy pleads for funding to watch Bafana Bafana at 2026 World Cup

The post Bafana Bafana team welcomed with mariachi band in Mexico appeared first on Bona Magazine.

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