Cape Town property growth driven by mixed-use areas

Cape Town neighbourhoods blending homes, shops and offices are outperforming the market, with double-digit annual growth and prices above national averages, says Seeff Property Group.

Top-performing neighbourhoods have seen five-year price growth of 30% to over 50%, with annual increases of 12% to 16%. This surpasses Cape Town’s average of 9.1% and the national average of 6.6% for 2025, according to StatsSA.

Topline comparison of mixed-use neighbourhoods in Cape Town

Neighbourhood Average price Year-on-year growth 5 year growth CBD R1.95m 16.3% 53.5% Century City R2.835m 12% 34% Tyger Waterfront (Durbanville) R1.64m 15% 31% V&A Waterfront Marina R18m (significant sales over R20m) 14.2% 28%

Source: Seeff/Lightstone/Propstats

These mixed-use areas have become key 15-minute neighbourhoods where everything is basically within walking distance. Reducing commuting stress while providing a quality, integrated work-live-play lifestyle. These are quality neighbourhoods offering diverse land use across residential, hospitality and commercial sectors.

Mixed-use neighbourhoods are generally highly sought by investors for high rental demand and stable yields. They often boast a high percentage of residential rental investments with yields of 7-10% (V&A Waterfront is lower at around 4-6% due to the high average prices).

Helga Clemo, licensee for Seeff Century City says the lifestyle has been wholly embraced by tenants, buyers and investors and the area is flourishing. Prices have been up by over 20% over the last two years. Sellers and landlords are achieving great results right now as stock levels are low due to the sustained high demand.

The Century City market is experiencing a multi-year high with properties for sale and rent being snapped up rapidly. Aside from young professionals (over one-third are under 35 years old), mixed-use neighbourhoods have also become primary ‘semigration’ destinations, she says.

The average sales price is now R2.835m. Landlords are achieving outstanding yields. The average rental is now around R19 100 per month.

Properties are predominantly sectional titles (mostly apartments, comprising 83% of the stock, along with freeholds in estates (17%). The go-to price band for sectional titles is R1.8m-R3m. Luxury apartments range from R7.9m for a four-bedroomed penthouse with stunning views, on the market in The Island Club, one of the most sought-after, located adjacent to Canal Walk.

Full titles typically range from R3.5m-R4.5m, but can go up to R12m-R16m for a home in one of the top estates.

Century City represents the ultimate ‘lock-up-and-go’ mixed-use lifestyle, perfectly blending modern architecture with green spaces and canals. This ‘live-work-play’ hub offers high-speed connectivity and spectacular Table Mountain views, all within walking distance of prime amenities.

You have a mix of offices, hotels, convention facilities, and other amenities along with secure complexes with gyms and pools, alongside the massive Canal Walk shopping centre, Virgin Active, and Intaka Island Nature Reserve, kilometres of canals for water sports, walking trails for pets, water-side jogging and cycling, picnic spots, and a park which hosts various events. With MyCiti bus access and proximity to the CBD and beaches, it provides a seamless urban lifestyle.

Other popular mixed-use neighbourhoods elsewhere include Menlyn Maine in Pretoria East (price range R1.95m-R3.2m, 28% growth over 5 years), Melrose Arch in Johannesburg (R3.1m-R4.5m, 18% 5 year growth), and Umhlanga Ridge (Durban/eThekwini, R2.8m-R5.5m, 42% 5 year growth).

Issued by Gina Meintjes