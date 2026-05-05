Should you sell during the winter months?

As the colder months set in, many homeowners might feel the pressure to pause their selling plans, assuming that the warmer months offer better chances of a sale. However, market dynamics don’t just freeze when it gets chilly outside as serious buyers remain active regardless of the season.

According to Adrian Goslett, CEO and regional director of REMAX Southern Africa, while seasonal trends can potentially influence activity levels, factors such as pricing, property condition, and personal circumstances play a far greater role in determining a successful sale.

“The best time to sell is not dictated by the calendar, but by when it aligns with your personal circumstances and property goals,” he explains. “Sellers who are well-prepared, price their properties accurately, and are clear on their next steps can achieve stronger outcomes at any time of the year.”

Instead of concentrating on the perceived seasonal advantages, sellers should focus their attention on whether they are financially and practically ready to make the next move in their property journey. Listing a property when it suits your broader life plans can lead to a more seamless and less stressful experience.

He further adds that a well-considered pricing strategy remains essential, regardless of when a property is listed. “Overpricing can seriously deter buyers, especially in winter when buyers want to avoid going out in the rain. Working with a knowledgeable property professional can help you set a competitive price and market the property effectively, helping to achieve a successful outcome.”

While timing can influence market conditions, it should not be the only factor guiding a seller’s decision. Personal readiness, financial considerations, and future plans often carry more weight than seasonal trends.

Issued by Kesia Abrahams