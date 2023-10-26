How to understand and support children with Dyspraxia

Dyspraxia is also known as developmental coordination disorder and primarily manifests as a motor planning difficulty. It can also affect visual perceptual memory and information processing.

Dyspraxia can manifest in various ways:

Difficulty judging heights and distances.

Poor sense of timing and direction.

Struggles in planning and organising thoughts.

Limited concentration and poor short-term memory.

Issues with gross and fine motor skills, affecting their sporting abilities and handwriting.

Challenges in daily activities like dressing, brushing teeth and hair, and feeding.

Initially, poor or unintelligible speech due to weak oral motor planning.

Taking things literally, which may lead to misunderstandings.

Easily getting frustrated.

Slow adaptation to new situations.

Difficulty following instructions.

Dyspraxia is a neurodevelopmental disorder, and like dyslexia and other conditions in this category, it has no cure. It’s a lifelong condition, but there’s hope, as our brains can adapt, and strategies can be learned to cope with these difficulties. As parents and educators, our role is to support children with dyspraxia in developing these strategies.

Learning about time management

Children with dyspraxia often struggle with the concept of time. Ensure you allocate extra time for tasks like getting ready in the morning or preparing for outings. Provide prompts throughout the preparation process, helping them anticipate when you will leave.

Simplifying instructions

Following instructions is a challenge due to difficulties in short-term memory and task sequencing. To help, give one instruction at a time. Once they’ve completed a task, proceed with the next. Multiple instructions can overwhelm them, leading to distractions.

Careful planning

Motor planning and organisational skills are major hurdles for dyspraxic children. Use the “stop, think, and go” approach when tackling planning tasks. “Stop” gives them a moment to pause, “think” prompts them to consider how to complete the task, and “go” encourages them to start the task. Apply this to daily chores and activities.

Create visual timetables to help them anticipate and remember what comes next in their day. Concrete visual aids can make a significant difference in their daily routines and responsibilities.

Guidance when assisting

Sometimes, you may need to take over a task for them, but ensure you talk them through it. For instance, prepare their clothes in the morning or cut their food into bite-sized pieces to simplify eating. Verbalise the steps, even if it seems redundant. This verbal guidance creates pathways in their brains, helping them learn to perform tasks independently.

Remember, the more support you offer, whether verbal or visual, the more adaptable your child becomes, reducing their anxiety. Patience and understanding are crucial in this process. By taking things slowly and providing consistent support, you can empower your child with dyspraxia to navigate the world with confidence. For more information on Dyspraxia and related educational resources, please visit www.bellavista.org.za

Article supplied by Annelize Clark, occupational therapist at Bellavsita School and course leader at Bellavista S.H.A.R.E.