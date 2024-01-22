No school placement? No problem!

As schools across the country reopened, many parents are still battling to secure placements for their children. Their efforts are hindered by administrative delays, vandalism, infrastructure issues, and, in particular, problems with overcrowding. As of 10 January, almost 1 400 learners still hadn’t been placed in Gauteng alone.

If you are one of the many parents trying to secure a place for your child, alternative options are available. Homeschooling is an excellent choice for parents with the time and capacity to support their children through their education, while online schooling is available to those who prefer their children’s classes to be facilitated virtually by qualified teachers.

These options aren’t only available to parents who have battled to get their child into their school of choice for 2024. They are also ideally suited to any child who might fare better in smaller, more focused educational environments.

If you are interested in homeschooling, don’t be deterred by the prospect of navigating the CAPS curriculum at home. The team at Impaq is here to guide you every step of the way!

Planning tips

With Impaq Homeschooling, the planning is done for you as learners have access to the Optimi Learning Portal (OLP). Here, you can find carefully crafted lesson plans that tell you exactly how much time you need to spend on each subject and how to integrate the lesson plans with the learner material. The curriculum is broken down into manageable, bite-sized sections to help you and your child know exactly what to focus on each term.

Streamlining CAPS

New homeschooling parents may find the CAPS curriculum to be content-heavy and may wonder which areas to prioritise. Using a curriculum provider can simplify this process. As of this year, Impaq provides learners with subject-specific frameworks highlighting key areas you and your child need to focus on. The content is organised in a way that makes it easier for you to work through the curriculum and meet CAPS requirements.

Readily available support

As a homeschooling parent, you will receive your own facilitator’s guides to help you teach your child at home. These detailed documents offer step-by-step advice on how to set your child up for success. Timetables are also provided to help you prepare for tests and exams, and a team of education specialists is on hand to help, especially for more complex subjects like maths and science.

Additional online resources

Impaq learners have access to the OLP, which contains a wealth of digital resources. Educational videos, quizzes, previous examination papers, helpful notes and more are available to supplement your child’s lesson material. Live and recorded subject guidance sessions are also on hand to support your child as they complete specific assessments and work through complex concepts.

Progress tracking

Tracking your child’s progress is easy. Log on to the learning portal to see which lessons your child has completed (marked in green) and which lessons they still need to complete (marked in red). You’ll also be able to capture the marks for their tasks, tests, and exams (depending on their grade) and generate report cards. This will help you assess which topics or subjects they excel in and where they might need additional support.

With Impaq, there’s no need to worry about your child being left behind. Understanding and implementing the CAPS curriculum is easy, and through the detailed lesson plans, guidelines and support structures, you can make homeschooling the answer to your current placement concerns. Of course, online schooling is also an option if you would prefer the help of a qualified teacher.

To learn more, visit the Impaq website.

Article supplied by Louise Schoonwinkel, MD of Optimi Home

For more on kids, visit Get It Magazine.