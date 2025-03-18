We’ve got spirit, how about you?

Are you ready to have your school’s ROAR heard across Mzansi, across the GLOBE?! 5FM, South Africa’s favourite youth radio station, is back with the second installment of the ultimate showcase of high school spirit: The 5FM War Cry Championship, brought to you by Standard Bank.

After an immensely successful inaugural event last year—one that even caught the attention of international celebrities like A$AP Ferg, Queen Latifah, and Sharon Stone—this year’s championship promises to be even bigger and louder! With close to 5.5 million views across social media, the 5FM 5 War Cry Championship proved that South African schools have some serious GEES.

The reigning champions, St Stithians Girls’ College, set the bar high in 2024, but now it’s time for a new battle. 5FM is calling all high school students to step up, showcase their gwijo power, and prove that their school has what it takes to be crowned the 2025 #5FMWarCryChamps champions.

This year, there will be overall winner awards in three categories – best girls, boys and co-ed schools – so it’s time to get creative, get loud, and see who will take home not only the title, but also R10 000 in cold, hard cash for the winning school in each category, which they can keep or donate to a charity that the school actively supports, and 5FM’s presenters rocking the party at the school’s matric dance. That’s a whopping R30 000 in prize money, courtesy of Standard Bank, and three massively epic parties with 5FM on the decks.

This year, 5 Breakfast with Nick Hamman, airing weekdays from 6-9am, will be bringing you all that’s hot and happening in the world of war cries. The competition kicks off on 10 March, with entries closing on 23 March, followed by some red-hot voting, a scintillating finalist showdown, the winner announcement on 22 April and 5 Breakfast’s super cool live broadcasts from the winning schools.

Schools can enter by submitting their war cry video via the 5FM app. Entries close on Sunday, 23 March, so rally your school, perfect your chant, drop us a vid, get your local newspapersinvolved, get some celebs – those who are alumni included – in on the action and spread the word using the hashtag #5FMWarCryChamps. Get your fans voting for you on the 5FM App and gear up to claim your spot in high school history!

“At Standard Bank, we are committed to empowering young South Africans by supporting initiatives that highlight their energy, passion, and school spirit,” says Head of Youth and Mass Market at PPB SA, Tshiamo Molanda, “To this end, we’ve been supporting schools’ sport for over a decade providing schools opportunities to cheer for their favourite teams. We see the 5FM War Cry Championship partnership as an initiative that not only amplifies the voices of the youth but also gives back to their communities. We eagerly anticipate seeing which schools

bring the most enthusiasm this year!”

“Last year’s championship was nothing short of electrifying,” says 5FM and Good Hope FM Business Manager, Masi Mdingane. “We were blown away by the enthusiasm, creativity, and sheer energy that schools brought to the competition. 5FM is all about championing the passions of South Africa’s youth, and we can’t wait to see the next round of contenders bring the heat! It’s also highly exciting to see a commercial partner tapping into the immense potential that the youth market, and a station that truly connects with and MOVES them, brings,” Mdingane concludes.

For more on the 5FM 5 War Cry Championship, prizes, and Ts & Cs, stay tuned to 5FM, download the 5FM app for iOS and Android, visit their website, and follow 5FM across all social media platforms.