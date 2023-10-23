3 steps to help you choose the right SPF in your sunscreen

Including at least an SPF30 in your daily skincare routine is a must to ensure that your skin is well protected from sun damage, right? But why SPF30? And would a lower SPF do the trick? Or should you be using a higher factor? These are common questions that most of us ask ourselves when faced with loads of different SPF options, when stocking up on sunscreen.

Understanding the importance of choosing the right SPF (Sun Protection Factor) and knowing how it works will help you make better choices about the sunscreen you need to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Try these three tips to get you on the right track:

UVA vs. UVB rays: The sun emits different types of ultraviolet (UV) radiation, including UVA and UVB rays. UVB rays are primarily responsible for causing sunburns, while UVA rays can contribute to skin ageing and may also be linked to skin cancer. When sunscreen is applied to your skin, it forms a protective layer that absorbs, scatters or reflects the UV rays. The SPF number gives you more time in the sun: The SPF number you choose indicates how much longer it will take for your skin to start to burn compared to not wearing any sunscreen. For example, if you’d normally start to burn after 10 minutes in the sun without protection, using an SPF 30 sunscreen means that you can stay in the sun for up to 300 minutes (10 minutes x 30). SPF protection levels: Each SPF offers different protection levels:

SPF 15: Filters out about 93% of UVB rays.

SPF 30: Filters out about 97% of UVB rays.

SPF 50: Filters out about 98% of UVB rays.

SPF 100: Filters out about 99% of UVB rays.

Choosing the right SPF protection level can depend on your skin type and how long you plan on being in the sun. With summer around the corner, now is the time to get the right sunscreen to make sure your fun in the sun also is fun for your skin. For more information on sunscreen tips, visit one of our go-to brands, Everysun.

