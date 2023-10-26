Watch: 6 of the sweetest moments between Siya and Rachel Kolisi

South Africa’s Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife, the ‘first-lady’ Rachel Kolisi are no strangers to the public eye, especially when it comes to their relationship and family. In fact, the couple often share glimpses of their lives together with their fanbase on social media – and more often than not, these moments are sweet, funny, and adorable.

We’re sharing six of these moments with you today!

The time Siya tried on Rachel’s dress…

Arguably one of the funniest videos Rachel has posted of Siya was in June 2022, when she celebrated Siya’s 31st birthday with a ‘payback’ video of the rugby captain sporting one of her mustard-yellow outfits – dress, hair accessories, slip-ons and all…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi)

The times they got their groove on…

There are many videos of Siya and Rachel dancing together on social media, and they always make us smile. If it’s not Siya teaching Rachel how to swing her hips, it’s Siya roping in Rachel’s family for a weekend groove.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi)

The time a TikTok challenge went wrong…

TikTok challenges are more difficult than they sometimes lead on to be, and in this moment, Rachel and Siya prove it. In the video, the couple attempts to recreate an iconic scene between Troy and Gabriella from High School Musical. Instead, they end up laughing at themselves…

The time Siya came face-to-face with Rachel’s butt…

Another TikTok trend brought to life by the Kolisi’s, this time, Siya was on the arse-end of it…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi)

The time Rachel taught Siya how to tie Keziah’s hair…

This is a cute one. Over a weekend, Siya took the time to learn how to tie up their daughter Keziah’s hair, with tips from Rachel. At some point, overwhelmed by the task, Siya lets out one big ‘yoh’, but still nails the low pony. Keziah seems to disagree…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi)

The time Siya narrated Rachel’s natural makeup look…

We all love a good ‘makeup look’ video, especially from the Springboks’ first lady herself. What makes this even more special? It’s narrated by Siya, both in Xhosa and English, and he praises his lady at the end. What a guy!

ALSO SEE:

The post WATCH: Six of the sweetest moments between Siya and Rachel Kolisi appeared first on Woman and Home Magazine.