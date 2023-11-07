Watch: Woman jumps to kiss Siya Kolisi on last stop of Springbok victory tour

South Africans showed up in thousands to greet the Springboks on their victory tour through South Africa last week. Crowds piled onto balconies and streetsides as the Bokke took the cities by bus with the Webb Ellis trophy in hand.

On the last leg of the national victory tour, the Springboks stopped in East London, where one eager woman awaiting the Bokke jumped to plant a kiss on the lips of captain Siya Kolisi.

In a viral video capturing the moment, Siya can be seen exiting the tour bus into the crowd when an East London woman promptly runs and jumps on top of him in an attempt for a kiss.

Kolisi’s immediate reaction is to push the woman off. Then, she is pulled away by police as Siya is escorted to safety.

Some users online found the woman’s attempt to steal a kiss funny, while others called it harassment and assault.

Actor Siv Ngesi later took to Instagram reposting the viral video, writing: “She lucky Rachel wasn’t there! #disgusting”

Others commented:

“No man guys. This is why we can’t have nice things in South Africa.”

“This is disgusting. So so wrong. The lady should actually be charged with sexual assault.”

“First time seeing Siya upset ”

“This is actually so disrespectful, scary and embarrassing. It’s not ok. Wrap up this tour for the Bokke’s sake. They don’t need this.”

Understandably, no official comments have been made by Siya or his wife, Rachel. However, the rugby captain still took to Instagram to celebrate the last leg of the victory tour in East London:

