Brakpan teen’s rugby dream takes flight

Years of hard work, resilience and determination have earned Hoërskool Johan Jurgens matric learner Chumani Wanteka (18) the opportunity to represent New Beginnings Rugby 7s at the HSBC Rugby Sevens Tournament in Dubai this November, reports Brakpan Herald.

The talented young player, who has overcome personal loss and discrimination throughout his rugby journey, described his selection as the biggest achievement of his career to date.

“I was in total shock. I could not believe that I had been selected and believed it was perhaps a cruel practical joke. Once reality set in, my emotions moved between pride, shock, joy and excitement,” said Wanteka.

He began playing rugby in Grade Eight, inspired by his late brother, whose encouragement continues to shape both his sporting career and personal outlook.

He shared that his brother always encouraged him to play rugby and reminded him about the importance of mindset in sport.

Wanteka expressed that the only way he felt he could honour him was by becoming what he could not be: mentally resilient, and that is what he found in rugby.

A versatile player for the Brakpan Rugby Club that is capable of covering eight positions, Wanteka said playing eighth man is his favourite because it allows him the freedom to move around the field, make tactical decisions and embrace the physical nature of the game.

Although he trains three to four times a week while balancing his school commitments, he believes success comes from discipline and preparation.

Chumani Wanteka playing for Brakpan Rugby Club. Photo: Chumani Wanteka

“I run to maintain fitness and weight train for strength. Mentally, I imagine myself playing under pressure.

“I always remember my brother’s words: ‘Never be the second option, do not aim for the first option but always be the best option,’” said the player.

The journey has not been without challenges. Wanteka revealed he experienced racism within rugby, something that tested him emotionally and mentally.

“I knew I had to prove that I should not be judged based on my skin colour but on the content of my character. I wanted people to see that I deserved opportunities because of my skills, discipline and hard work.”

Now in his matric year, Wanteka credits his school community for playing a significant role in helping him pursue his dream.

He praised principal Elzabe Gertenbach for her continued encouragement and support, while also acknowledging the contributions of his teachers, teammates and rugby coaches.

“My friends and teammates have supported me by encouraging me and attending games. My teachers and the school have also helped with fundraising.

“My rugby coaches have taught me the importance of being a gentleman in the game and they would even organise transport for me so that I could continue playing rugby.”

Chumani Wanteka with his certificate and team photo. Photo: Chumani Wanteka

Despite his demanding training schedule, Wanteka maintains a strong academic focus. Mathematics and English are his favourite subjects, with aspirations of pursuing engineering or information technology alongside his rugby ambitions.

He said creating a structured visual schedule helps him balance his studies with sport, allowing him to focus on areas that need improvement while setting realistic goals. Representing South Africa internationally is something he does not take lightly.

“It means the world because another South African athlete gets to represent our beautiful country on the international stage. It is another reason for South Africans to celebrate.”

Looking ahead, Wanteka hopes the Dubai tournament will expose him to different playing styles and open doors to greater opportunities in rugby.

The player said he wants to learn from players around the world, identify his weaknesses, and continue improving. He hopes this will be the beginning of a long and fruitful career.

His ultimate dream is to play professional rugby and one day wear the green and gold.

“I want to stand on a field wearing my country’s colours with pride and show the world what makes South Africa exceptional. I want to prove that we rise above labels and obstacles,” said Wanteka.

For other young athletes chasing their own dreams, Wanteka has simple advice: “Do not listen to the opinions of others. Decide what you want to achieve, set your goals and make a plan. Everything feels impossible until you start.”

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