Mahindra launches Bolero MaXX Pik-Up in SA

Automaker Mahindra has expanded its South African single-cab bakkie lineup with the launch of the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range.

Positioned below the Bolero Maxitruck, Pik-Up S4 and S6 in the automaker’s local line-up, the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up is aimed at customers looking for a work-focused bakkie with a high payload capacity at an affordable price.

Three variants are available: the 1.3 City, 1.5 City and 1.7 HD, with payload capacities of 1.3, 1.5 and 1.7 tonnes respectively.

The entry-level 1.3 City has a gross combination mass (GCM) of 2 804kg and measures 4 800mm in length, with a 3 150mm wheelbase. Its load bed measures 2 500mm in length.

The 1.5 City has a GCM of 3 090kg and is 140mm longer than the 1.3 City, with a wheelbase that is 115mm longer.

The range-topping 1.7 HD has a GCM of 3 418kg and is 405mm longer than the 1.3 City, while its wheelbase is 25mm longer.

Engine and specifications

All three models are powered by Mahindra’s m2Di 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine. The 1.3 City and 1.5 City produce 52kW and 200Nm, while the 1.7 HD develops 60kW and 220Nm.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra claims fuel consumption of 5.9L/100km.

All variants have three seats upholstered in cloth. The 1.5 City and 1.7 HD add a stain-resistant coating, along with air conditioning, rake-and-reach steering adjustment, a lockable cooled cubby, cup holders, cabin lamps and a 12V power socket.

Rear parking sensors are standard across the range, while anti-lock braking is fitted to the 1.5 City and 1.7 HD.

Pricing and warranty details

The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up starts at R199 000 for the 1.3 City. The 1.5 City is priced from R229 000, while the 1.7 HD starts at R259 000.

All three variants come with a four-year/120 000km warranty and roadside assistance. A service plan is available as an option.

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Mahindra South Africa CEO Ankit Taneja said the launch of the Bolero MaXX marks an important step in the development of the company’s single-cab portfolio.

“Built on the ‘Bolero’ nameplate, which has earned the trust of South African customers over the past 22 years, it strengthens our ability to offer purpose-built solutions for a wider range of commercial applications. Our focus remains on delivering reliability, productivity and strong operating economics for our customers.”

The post Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up launched as sub-R200k bakkie appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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