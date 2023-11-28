Layla and Cheslin Kolbe have fun in the rain for couple’s shoot

Last week, Layla Kolbe and her Rugby World Cup champ husband, Cheslin Kolbe, took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of an exciting couple’s shoot at Lanzerac Hotel and Spa in Stellenbosch.

The couple, who have been keeping busy between media interviews, Springbok weddings and the pace of getting back into routine in SA, took some time out for a special couple’s shoot in Stellies.

A glimpse of the shoot, which took place at the scenic Lanzerac Hotel and Spa, was shared to social media by Layla.

The image, photographed by Hanri Human, shows Cheslin and Layla sharing a kiss in the rain, in an elegant black-and-white. Romantic much?

In the caption of the post, Layla writes:

“We had the most fun in the rain! Can’t wait to see the rest! ”, before going on to share credits for the creatives who made the magic behind the shoot happen.

According to an article published by WP Rugby, Cheslin and Layla first met after a victorious Currie Cup game for the Stormers against the Xerox Golden Lions at DHL Newlands in 2013.

After three years of dating, Cheslin proposed to Layla at the very same DHL Stadium where they met, after a victory against the Boland Cavaliers in 2016.

One year later, in 2017, they were married and had their first child, Kylah. Three years later, their second child, Mila, was born in Toulouse, France. In February this year, the couple welcomed their third child (and first son) into the Kolbe brood, also born in Toulouse.

The couple have had a busy month after returning back home to South Africa from the Rugby World Cup in Paris. Their schedules have been filled to the brim with media interviews – including TV appearances on Morning Expresso and eNCA – meet and greets with fans, and big celebrations with the other Springbok champs in tow.

