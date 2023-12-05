To an overflow of grace in 2024 – Uncle Waffles

South African DJ and record producer Lungelihle Zwane professionally known as Uncle Waffles manifests a beautiful year for 2024 after all the hard work she did this year paid off.

The 23-year-old made her entrance to the music industry as an amapiano DJ who was then later loved for her dance abilities. She has worked hard throughout the journey as she was also described as ‘princess of amapiano’ by Billboard.

While the Peacock Revisit hitmaker continues to do great in her career, as she is recognised and loved by many. Taking to Instagram she shared a post with a photo series of the things she achieved this year. In the post she had her Spotify Wrapped that showed she had gotten an overall of 33m streams, 5.6m listeners in 183 countries. Uncle Waffles also featured KFC as a burger was named after her.

The post also included that her latest album Asylum was named as album of the year while she was also a cover star for Forbes. She topped it off by winning the Women of the Year award. She captioned her post: “Thank you so much! Women of the year, real, real tears. To an overflow of grace in 2024. To even bigger. Amen .”

Several media personalities, industry friends and supporters shared congratulatory messages.

Songwriter, singer and dancer Kamo Mphela said: “Well done waffla .”

The amapiano loved duo, the Major League DJz, wrote: “Congratulations ”

Multi award-winning content creator, CEO and influencer Mihlali Ndamase also commented and said: “Congratulations .”

