Pagani unveils 625kW open-top Imola Roadster

The lovechild of the Huarya Roadster BC’s technology and the Huarya R’s frame and aerodynamic characteristics, the Imola Roadster offers Pagani’s epitomical driving experience with the sense of freedom that comes with an open-top configuration.

“Initially, we wanted to create an open-top twin of the Imola Coupé, the vehicle introduced in 2020, which paid homage to the legendary racetrack. Then we took another approach – we combined the Huayra Roadster BC’s sophisticated technology with the design and aerodynamic principles of the Huayra R track car. The result is the much more advanced and complex Imola Roadster,” says Lorenzo Kerkoc, head of Pagani Grandi Complicazioni.

In pursuit of aerodynamic excellence, the Imola Roadster physique is designed and tailored to achieve 600kg of downforce at 280km/h. Its chassis, a medley of Carbo-Titanium HP62-G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62 materials, is credited for improving safety and achieving more rigidity than ever. Furthermore, Pagani states that even the paint, a by-product of the firm’s Acquarello Light system that adorns the Roadster aids in weight-saving. In total, the Imola Roadster tips scale at 1 260kg, and although it is slightly heavier than its coupe sibling, the Imola Roadster compensates for this difference by having a significantly uprated powerplant.

The V12 that motivates the Imola Roadster has gone under the knife and is now one of the most power-laden renditions of the Mercedes-AMG-sourced bi-turbo 12-cylinder – rivalled in power only by the Huarya R.

Affording a total of 625kW and 1 100N.m to its rear wheels which are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres (265/30 R20 at the front and 355/25 R21 at the rear). The sonorous V12 retorts through the marque’s signature quad-exit exhaust system.

To accommodate the demands of the uprated V12 engine, Pagani has introduced several changes to the Imola’s composition to aid in the car’s performance. Two front air-intakes and accompanying outlets, an air scoop which visually segments the two leather-bound seats, a central fin purposed to aid with stability, and revised taillights are some of the more noteworthy adjustments that differentiate the Roadster model.

The Imola Roadster’s heart is affixed to a seven-speed sequential gearbox, which relies on an electro-mechanical differential. The Roadster’s lightweight frame is supported by an independent double wishbone system comprised of aluminium alloy, helical springs and electronically controlled shock absorbers. Stopping power is derived from a Brembo braking system, comprised of carbon ceramic brake discs accompanied by six-piston callipers on the front and four-piston callipers on the rear.

The Imola Roadster features a familiar cabin layout, which is characterised by its use of carbon-wood elements and leather-wrapped carbon-fibre monocoque seats. Only eight examples of the Imola Roadster are planned for production.

