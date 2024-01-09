Connie Ferguson shares her 2024 goals

If she’s not producing films, acting or travelling with family, the media mogul and businesswoman, Connie Ferguson, is training to keep herself fit and looking amazing.

The mother of two, who is a fitness fanatic, shared a few months ago that she felt some discomfort on her knee and went for an x-ray and ultrasound. She also noted that the doctor advised her to take it easy, meaning less rope skipping, an activity that she often shares on her social media.

Posting a photo of herself doing the skipping rope moves, the seasoned Generations The Legacy actress shared that she was slowly getting back to her rope skipping rhythm, adding that her goal this year was to be better than she was last year.

She captioned her post:

“It’s 2024! Happy!!!! .We’re back in full swing and ready to smash those goals innit? .”

The Kings of Jozi producer added:

“Slowly getting back to skipping the way I used to. Working on getting my speed up again. Patience is a virtue. Recovery took a lot longer than I thought it would, but I’m starting to do more with less pain! Physio continues, but at least we can get back to work! My goal this year? To be better than I was last year! And that’s on period! .”

Connie concluded her post by asking her followers what their goals were:

“What are yours? .”

Commenting on the actress’ post, internet users shared their goals adding:

“My goal, [is] to start working out again to get rid of my health problems caused by being overweight .”

“My goal is to start, stay consistent and to be disciplined in reaching my ideal shape .”

One user noted how good the actress looked, commenting:

“She honestly looks younger than some people my age .”

