Andile Ncube: ‘Shine little bro’

A music maker/producer gets a chance to shine on a popular reality TV show and, if he is the last man standing, he’ll bag R2m. Proudly supporting him is his big brother, a celeb in his own right.

31 mins ago
Image: @papa.ghost/Instagram

Television and radio sports presenter Andile Ncube recently showed love to his little brother, the Big Brother Mzansi contestant Papa Ghost, via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Papa Ghost, a music maker and producer, was among the contestants selected for season four of the reality show that could see him bag R2m if he is the last man standing.

Besides Andile, the Big Brother Mzansi contestant comes from a family of very successful media personalities. His older sister is famous actress Mampho Brescia, and his younger sister is model Sisi Shirilele, famously known as Frekface.

Taking to X, Andile shared how proud he is of his brother’s moves:

Andile’s post attracted a lot of comments from people who follow and love Papa Ghost on the show:

In reference to an altercation between Papa Ghost and one of the house mates, a user commented:

