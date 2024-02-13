Andile Ncube: ‘Shine little bro’

Television and radio sports presenter Andile Ncube recently showed love to his little brother, the Big Brother Mzansi contestant Papa Ghost, via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Papa Ghost, a music maker and producer, was among the contestants selected for season four of the reality show that could see him bag R2m if he is the last man standing.

Besides Andile, the Big Brother Mzansi contestant comes from a family of very successful media personalities. His older sister is famous actress Mampho Brescia, and his younger sister is model Sisi Shirilele, famously known as Frekface.

Taking to X, Andile shared how proud he is of his brother’s moves:

Damn! So proud of you @_papaghost I know for years you’ve felt like you live in the shadows and your talent is unseen, look at you…shine lil bro shine #PapaGhost #Ghostbusters #BBMzansi — Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) February 8, 2024

Andile’s post attracted a lot of comments from people who follow and love Papa Ghost on the show:

You can never clean like Papa Ghost damnit that man can clean that guy was taught how to clean by his Mom housemates were shocked he even cleans cupboards to be spotless,I never seen such a thing on BB house. — John (@John85260750183) February 9, 2024

They way we screamed for Ghost, maybe Neighbours thought Bafana won the AFCON though besingadlali — MTN Nedbank (@MadalanePuleng) February 8, 2024

In reference to an altercation between Papa Ghost and one of the house mates, a user commented:

Honestly my heart sank last night when McJ was coming at him, tryna get to react, so glad he kept his cool, SA finally saw that he’s not the problem. He gained lots of fans last night and today, I’m so proud of him — Rosa_Masoka (@RosaMasoka) February 8, 2024

