‘Every big player started where you are’: Thuso Phala inspires Joburg footballers

The U16 and U19 boys’ soccer teams at Trinityhouse Glenvista received a major boost ahead of their big matches when former professional soccer player Thuso Phala visited the school on August 5, reports Southern Courier.

Phala, who enjoyed a distinguished career with Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United FC and Platinum Stars FC, addressed the players on dedication, resilience and the sacrifices required to succeed at the highest level of the game.

Speaking to the young athletes, Phala shared stories from his journey to professional soccer and offered practical advice on mindset and preparation.

Thuso Phala adressed the Trinityhouse Glenvista boys soccer teams. Photo: Supplied

“Soccer will test you, not just with your feet but with your heart,” Phala told the players.

“Go out there with confidence, play with discipline, and believe in yourselves. Represent your school with pride, and remember, every big player started exactly where you are now.”

He also encouraged both teams as they prepared to compete in the Inter School League (ISSL) Finals during August, urging them to approach the games with belief and composure.

Trinityhouse Glenvista players and staff thanked Phala for investing in the next generation of players.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.