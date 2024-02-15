Blaq Diamond releases a song you’d probably love

KZN-based pop duo Blaq Diamond (Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa) set the mood for the month of love as they released a love song Mangibona Wena.

The song is a lead single of their upcoming album Zulu Romance which is set to drop on February 29. The album will be the first album they are releasing as independent artists since they left Ambitiouz Entertainment.

Mangibona Wena takes you down memory lane of when you first met your lover, it reminds you of the emotions you felt. It also gives us a feel of the upcoming album.

Taking to their Instagram page, the duo shared a video of the song. In the caption, they wrote: “Uyakhumbula ubona isthandwa sakho, okukqala? (Do you remember seeing your lover for the first time?) Mangibona Wena out now

Fans commented on how they love the song:

“Seng’nayo Bathi you’re my number 1 akekho uNumber 2 (I already have it; they are saying you are number 1 and there is no number 2).”

“Idayimane never disappoints,” wrote another user.

Another one said: “There’s a huge difference between being talented and being gifted and you guys are gifted @ndu_browns @danya_devs @blaqdiamond150.”

“May God open doors for you and may his special favor cause special favor for you in your absentia. You guys are so humble and I’m speaking from experience of having an encounter with you, ohh may God bless your hearts,” the user added.

The song is available on all music platforms.

