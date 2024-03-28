Watch: Siya Kolisi cheers for Keziah as she attempts Mnike dance challenge

There is never a dull moment in the Kolisi household as photos and videos shared by parents Siya and Rachel demonstrate.

When the family moved to Paris after Siya entered into a three-year contract with the French team Racing 92, Rachel expressed her uneasiness about the kids’ adjustment to a foreign country and the navigation of a foreign language.

Barely a year after their Paris move, the kids are learning French and playing sports. The whole family seems to be enjoying their new environment.

A recent social media post by Siya has proven that the Kolisi family take Mzansi with them wherever they go. The proud father of two shared a video of his daughter Keziah, who is nicknamed Kiki, singing and attempting Tyler ICU’s Mnike dance challenge.

Kiki starts off singing the song and as she continues, Siya comments:

“Hayibo, betha wena girl (What? You go girl).”

In a cute and funny move, Kiki goes on to do the dance challenge while singing, prompting a big cheer from her dad who comments: “Hayi Kiki, Kiki Hayi” (Go Kiki, Go Kiki).”

While laughing, the Springbok captain comments: “Street lover.”

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, the Gqeberha-born star captioned his post:

“Homework breaks are lit, Kiki is a vibe. @lukhanyo_12 @makazoli khanincede madoda (please help guys).”

Internet users were left entertained with many pointing out that Kiki has the same sense of humour as her dad.

“Ufuze tatakhe lo (she’s just like her dad), such a character and Nic is more of Rachel,” commented one user.

Another user shared: “You can take them out of South Africa, but you can’t take South Africa out of them.”

Commenting on Kiki’s facial expression while dancing, one user noted: “Facial expression is very important as a South African.”

