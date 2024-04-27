Bulls mix and match for Ospreys clash

Chris Smith starts at flyhalf as Jannes Kirsten makes a long-awaited return in a rejigged Vodacom Bulls lineup to face Ospreys in Pretoria on Saturday.

Smith replaces the suspended Johan Goosen and links up with scrumhalf Embrose Papier in the starting XV as one of eight changes to the run-on team that lost to defending champions Munster at Loftus Versfeld in the Vodacom URC last week.

Canan Moodie shifts from outside centre to right winger, with Sebastian de Klerk dropped altogether. David Kriel and Harold Vorster will form a new midfield pairing.

ALSO: Bulls playmaker cops ban

In the pack, Cameron Hanekom reverts to a more familiar position at the back of the scrum, in a new-look loose trio with veteran Nizaam Carr at six and skipper Elrigh Louw on the blindside. Meanwhile, Reinhardt Ludwig moves into the second row alongside Ruan Vermaak. Kirsten, who re-joined the Bulls this season from Exeter Chiefs but has been sidelined due to injury, is set to make an impact off the bench with the likes of Zak Burger and Jaco van der Walt. Bulls — 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 David Kriel, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Elrigh Louw (c), 6 Nizaam Carr, 5 Reinhardt Ludwig, 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp.

Subs: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Jannes Kirsten, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Jaco van der Walt, 23 Devon Williams.

This article first appeared on SA Rugby Magazine. Read the original version here.