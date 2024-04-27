Bulls mix and match for Ospreys clash
Jake White has mixed up the Bulls team to take on the Welsh side this afternoon.
Chris Smith starts at flyhalf as Jannes Kirsten makes a long-awaited return in a rejigged Vodacom Bulls lineup to face Ospreys in Pretoria on Saturday.
Smith replaces the suspended Johan Goosen and links up with scrumhalf Embrose Papier in the starting XV as one of eight changes to the run-on team that lost to defending champions Munster at Loftus Versfeld in the Vodacom URC last week.
Canan Moodie shifts from outside centre to right winger, with Sebastian de Klerk dropped altogether. David Kriel and Harold Vorster will form a new midfield pairing.
ALSO: Bulls playmaker cops ban
Subs: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Jannes Kirsten, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Jaco van der Walt, 23 Devon Williams.
