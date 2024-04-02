TikToker Chad Jones ready to shine on Tropika Island of Treasure

With just a few months to go until he gets to compete for a chance to win his share of R1m, dancer and TikTok sensation Chad Jones says he is eager to get the ball rolling when he makes his appearance on the show.

The vibrant youngster made an impression when he first emerged on the creative scene in 2023. Starting his journey, the 28-year-old began posting videos of himself and his parents dancing to some of South Africa’s most loved amapiano tunes. Being of Asian descent, this was guaranteed to attract social media attention.

To date, he has made several appearances on radio stations, magazines, and television shows, and now he will officially be adding reality TV to his resume as one of the contestants for Tropika Island of Treasure season 11.

The show sees a group of well-known South African celebrities pair up with public contestants as they compete against one another by completing multiple obstacles to win the coveted prize. Ultimately, it comes down to which team has the critical thinking abilities and physical stamina.

In conversation with the news publication Sunday World, Jones said he is doing his best to ensure that he is fit when the time comes.

“My training is much more intense; I want to avoid being an unfit contestant.”

He further added: “I am playing back previous episodes of the show; I want to pick up the pattern and types of challenges I can expect.”

However, Jones will be going head-to-head with many more prominent celebs who are all looking to bring their ‘A’ game to the show. Many of these names include actress Omuhle Gela, influencer Karl Kugelmann, former Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri, as well as the singer and very active Bobby van Jaarsveld.

With his sister Karlien winning Tropika last year, Van Jaarsveld shared that it inspired him to enter as well.

“I love the show, I love challenges, I love challenging myself, and pushing myself to the limit. I would say I am competitive by nature, but not arrogantly so,” he said.

