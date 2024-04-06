7 tips to stay motivated and power through your decluttering tasks

Struggling to get on top of the clutter? We know the feeling! You might think you are feeling strong and ready to declutter the messy cupboard under the sink, the garden shed or the garage, only to end up with a pile of stuff on the floor and no motivation left to organise, clean and repack.

Take control of your stuff and declutter to create a calm space, filled with only the things you love, use and need by trying these seven tips to keep your motivation levels up while tackling the decluttering mission:

Be realistic: Have clear, achievable goals. Breaking down your decluttering into smaller, manageable tasks gives you the sense of the possibility of achievement. Tackle one cupboard at a time, instead of the whole room.

Have a plan: Are you donating, throwing away, keeping, or all three? Have a plan of action before you start.

Get into the right mood: Play your favourite music or listen to motivating podcasts while decluttering. Music can boost your mood and energy levels, making the process more enjoyable.

Reward yourself: Set up a reward system for reaching decluttering milestones. Treat yourself to something you enjoy, like a cup of coffee or a relaxing bath, as a way to celebrate your progress.

Don’t push yourself too hard: Take regular breaks to rest and recharge, especially during longer decluttering sessions. This will help prevent burnout and keep your energy levels up.

Have the right tools on hand: Invest in some storage containers to create organised spaces, have your black bags ready for the things you want to throw away and some boxes for the items that will be rehomed or sold. Get all your cleaning products together, so that you can chuck everything out, clean and reorganise in one session. TIP: We love using Chemico Liqui Cleen to clean cupboards, countertops and shelves.

Opt for space-saving products: If you are sorting through your laundry cupboard, and you’re running out of space, look at alternative products that are either a 2-in-1 solution or are more compact. TRY: The Personal Touch Washing Powder Sheets offer the same number of washes as a 2kg bag, but it comes in a 90g box taking up very little space.

