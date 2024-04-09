Lifestyle

Watch: Tyla shares her razor blade eyebrow technique

Who needs a glam squad to shape their brows? Not superstar Tyla, who uses a razor blade to do it herself!

Image: TikTok video screenshot.

If there’s one thing Grammy Award winner Tyla does, it’s being her unfiltered and authentic self.

The young superstar made waves globally when her chart-topping single Water became an instant success. She earned a Grammy Award before her debut album was released.

Tyla recently shared her brow-shaping technique, which involves using a razor blade.

One would think that a global star like Tyla does not have to do her own make-up or shape her own brows, as a glam squad should always be on hand. However, while she might allow others to do her make-up, she won’t let them touch her brows!

In a video shared on TikTok, the Truth or Dare hitmaker shared her technique saying:

“So usually when I do my eyebrows, I use this… so this is like blades. I’ve been using this for years to do my eyebrows.”

She cautioned viewers, adding: ”Please do not try this at home…”

After brushing her brows, she showed viewers how she uses the razor blade. “So, I take a blade, I pull the skin, I literally line it up, because I have to do my eyebrows. I have a lot of horror stories where people tried to do my eyebrows and they made [them too] thin.”

“I don’t like small eyebrows on me. I feel like I look way better with bigger eyebrows,” she added.

Also see: Internet appreciates DJ Tira for putting artists in the industry

