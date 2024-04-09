Watch: Tyla shares her razor blade eyebrow technique

If there’s one thing Grammy Award winner Tyla does, it’s being her unfiltered and authentic self.

The young superstar made waves globally when her chart-topping single Water became an instant success. She earned a Grammy Award before her debut album was released.

Tyla recently shared her brow-shaping technique, which involves using a razor blade.

One would think that a global star like Tyla does not have to do her own make-up or shape her own brows, as a glam squad should always be on hand. However, while she might allow others to do her make-up, she won’t let them touch her brows!

In a video shared on TikTok, the Truth or Dare hitmaker shared her technique saying:

“So usually when I do my eyebrows, I use this… so this is like blades. I’ve been using this for years to do my eyebrows.”

She cautioned viewers, adding: ”Please do not try this at home…”

After brushing her brows, she showed viewers how she uses the razor blade. “So, I take a blade, I pull the skin, I literally line it up, because I have to do my eyebrows. I have a lot of horror stories where people tried to do my eyebrows and they made [them too] thin.”

“I don’t like small eyebrows on me. I feel like I look way better with bigger eyebrows,” she added.

Tyla said MINORA blade to the Vogue girlies. I love her. pic.twitter.com/JLenjtZd04 — Jen and Tonic (@JennaJayLange) April 5, 2024

