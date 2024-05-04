Ford seeks new territory in SA with Chinese-built SUV

Seeking new territory in South Africa’s hotly-contested SUV segment, the new Ford Territory has finally landed on local shores.

Looking for a new or used Ford? Find it here with CARmag.

When Ford removed its Territory SUV from the local market more than a decade ago, it left a hole in the firm’s local portfolio. While other Ford markets had ample choice when it came to SUVs, sunny SA didn’t.

Of course, soon after its discontinuation, Ford launched the first-generation Everest, putting the Territory name to rest. Fast-forward a good decade later and the name returns; expectedly, in a contemporary suit and dressed for success.

While the Territory’s return has been met warmly, it does beg the question why, especially in South Africa, it has taken Ford this long for it to fill the gap(s) in its portfolio. Yes, we can commend Ford for bringing the Kuga and EcoSport to our market, but in the absence of a Territory replacement, it always felt as though a mark was being missed.

Related: Review: Ford Territory 1.8 EcoBoost

With both the Kuga and EcoSport departing our market at their respective times, of late it seemed that Ford’s local arm was ‘okay’ with a fairly compact portfolio comprising the Ranger bakkie and Everest, along with a host of commercial vehicles and the ever-popular Mustang. It hasn’t meant Ford lost market share in South Africa, however, they remained profitable, which is crucial for any business.

Thankfully, with Ford Global shifting its focus to new-age passenger cars – ie crossovers and SUVs – it’s created room for local showroom floors to have more than just a bakkie and one SUV. In 2023, Ford expanded its portfolio with the Puma crossover (finally), followed by the new Territory in 2024.

Suddenly, Ford is looking to become a competitive player in the local market again, and with the Territory it aims to make a compelling case in the hotly contested SUV segment.

The Chinese influence

Anyone whose kept an eye on the market in recent years would have noticed the influx of Chinese vehicles to our market. These vehicles are a far cry from the forgetful offerings we used to get; instead presenting a formidable challenge to established players.

As for Ford, in 2022 it signed a new agreement with Chinese automotive giant JMC (Jiangling Motors Corporation) to produce new passenger vehicles, with the Territory one of the first Blue Oval-branded products to come out of the new agreement.

Related: Ford Territory – Pricing and Spec

The Territory is a global SUV aimed at offering customers a comprehensive product at a competitive price. The perceived build-quality is good, and the overall impression is of a premium product that draws attention and impresses further with what is on offer.

The three-model range is priced from R590 000 (inclusive of the optional service plan) and is available in front-wheel drive only.

Taking on the toughest segment

While such factors as a challenging global economy and the ensuing high asking price for imported vehicles have previously hampered relayed efforts to expand Ford SA’s local line-up, the JMC partnership has changed things. Ford Motor Company Africa’s president Neale Hill confirmed at the Territory’s local launch that the time is right for this new addition to join the fray.

Related: Ford’s new Territory now in SA – here are the rivals it has to face

Moreover, it is taking on the most contested segment of the market, going up against the likes of the Toyota RAV4, Hyundai Tucson, and Haval H6.

“Our intention, from the get-go, has been to [produce] SUVs, and that’s where our strength lies with Ford,” Hill said.

“So, the logic then becomes that the C-SUV (compact crossover) is where we want to be, and this is a very credible product to go into that segment.”

Fast facts

Engine: 1.8-litre, four-cylinder, turbo petrol

1.8-litre, four-cylinder, turbo petrol Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch

Seven-speed dual-clutch Power: 138kW @ 5 200r/min

138kW @ 5 200r/min Torque: 318Nm @ 1 750-3 000r/min

318Nm @ 1 750-3 000r/min Fuel consumption: 7L/100km

7L/100km CO2 emissions: 161g/km

Pricing

Ambiente: R590 000*

R590 000* Trend: R646 600*

R646 600* Titanium: R721 000*

*Price inclusive of optional service plan

*Service plan: Six-years/90 000km (R14 000, can be deselected)

Browse over 26 000 new and used cars here with CARmag.

The post Ford Seeks New Territory in SA with Chinese-built SUV appeared first on CAR Magazine.