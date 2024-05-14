Do you have what it takes to create winning artwork?

Open to all South African visual artists over 18 years who have not yet held a solo exhibition, this competition is a exciting opportunity for artists to get noticed.

Building on the success of the online tutorial sessions in 2023, the Chairperson of the competition, Pfunzo Sidogi, and Sasol Art Curator, Cate Terblanche, will be hosting four more sessions in 2024. These sessions aim to assist prospective entrants in preparing their submissions, addressing common questions, and highlighting key areas of improvement noted by past judges.

By providing valuable insights and guidance, these sessions aim to ensure that submitted works are competition-ready and meet the high standard required for selection in the final exhibition and catalogue.

“We strongly encourage all entrants to take advantage of these information sessions, including those from 2023, and to download the supporting factsheets from the website,” said Sidogi. “These resources will not only enhance their chances in this competition but will also benefit them as they progress in their artistic careers.”

The 2024 information session videos will be aired once a week on Wednesdays, starting from 8 May 2024 and can be accessed on Sasol and the Association of Arts Pretoria’s Facebook pages and the Sasol New Signatures website. Artists are encouraged to tune in to gain valuable insights and improve their chances of success in the competition.

Session 1: What’s new this year? – 8 May

An overview of changes to the competition rules, submission points and types of art which can be submitted, including the use of AI.

Session 2: Copyright and the Sasol New Signatures Art Competition – 15 May

Guest speaker Jenny Pienaar from Adams & Adams Attorneys will discuss the importance of understanding the copyright law for artists.

Session 3: Why wasn’t my work selected? – 22 May

This session focusses on feedback from last year’s competition, with specific emphasis on reasons why works are disqualified.

Session 4: What makes a winning work? – 29 May

In the last session, we look at some of the artworks by previous winners and discuss why they were successful.

The videos, including those from 2023, will be available for ongoing viewing on the Sasol New Signatures YouTube channel which can be located here.

Artworks can be submitted at one of several collection points around the country on Tuesday, 4 June and Wednesday, 5 June from 10h00 to 16h00. A completed entry form and supporting documentation must be submitted along with the artworks.

The winner of the Sasol New Signatures Art Competition will receive R100 000 and the opportunity to hold a solo exhibition at next year’s exhibition. The runner up will receive R25 000, and the five merit award winners will each walk away with R10 000. Approximately 100 artworks will be selected to be featured in the official Sasol New Signatures catalogue for 2024 and be included in an exhibition at the Pretoria Art Museum from Thursday, 5 September to Sunday, 3 November 2024.

The following topics were covered in 2023:

General conditions – Why enter? Who can enter? Type of works including visual art and performance art. Dates and selection points.

– Why enter? Who can enter? Type of works including visual art and performance art. Dates and selection points. Understanding the entry form

Preparing your art – Delivery of art, framing, displaying art, signing work and the Pretoria Art Museum’s hanging system.

– Delivery of art, framing, displaying art, signing work and the Pretoria Art Museum’s hanging system. Supporting documentation: CV’s, Biographies, Synopsis, etc.

What makes a winning work? – Judging process and what the judges look for, previous winners and their works.

Click on the resources tab on the Sasol New Signatures website to access the topics that were covered in 2023, or click here for the entry form and entry video. – www.sasolsignatures.co.za

Collection Points:

Johannesburg

Sasol Place, 50 Katherine Street, Wierda Valley, Sandton

Tel: 010 344 5000 (Sasol Place Main Reception) | Email: art@sasol.com

Cape Town

Art B Gallery, Library Centre, Carl van Aswegen Street, Bellville, Cape Town Tel: 021 444 6500 | Email: artb@artb.co.za

Art B Gallery, Library Centre, Carl van Aswegen Street, Bellville, Cape Town Tel: 021 444 6500 | Email: artb@artb.co.za

Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth)

Art on Target, 2 Target Kloof Road, Essexvale, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) Tel: 041 373 3334 | Email: info@artontarget.co.za

Art on Target, 2 Target Kloof Road, Essexvale, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) Tel: 041 373 3334 | Email: info@artontarget.co.za

Pretoria

Pretoria Art Museum, corner Francis Baard and Wessels Streets, Arcadia Park, Pretoria

Tel: 012 358 6750 | Email: artspta@mweb.co.za

Pretoria Art Museum, corner Francis Baard and Wessels Streets, Arcadia Park, Pretoria

Tel: 012 358 6750 | Email: artspta@mweb.co.za

Bloemfontein

Oliewenhuis Art Museum, 16 Harry Smith Street, Bloemfontein Tel: 051 447 9609 | Email: education@nasmus.co.za

Oliewenhuis Art Museum, 16 Harry Smith Street, Bloemfontein Tel: 051 447 9609 | Email: education@nasmus.co.za

Durban

KZNSA Gallery, 166 Bulwer Road, Glenwood, Durban Tel: 031 277 1705 | Email: gallery@kznsagallery.co.za

KZNSA Gallery, 166 Bulwer Road, Glenwood, Durban Tel: 031 277 1705 | Email: gallery@kznsagallery.co.za

Polokwane

The Polokwane Art Museum, Library Gardens, corner Grobler & Hans van Rensburg Street, Polokwane Tel:0152902579/8|Email: AmosL@polokwane.gov.za

The Polokwane Art Museum, Library Gardens, corner Grobler & Hans van Rensburg Street, Polokwane Tel:0152902579/8|Email: AmosL@polokwane.gov.za

Potchefstroom

Potchefstroom Museum, C/o Sol Plaatjie & Wolmarans Street, Potchefstroom

Cell: 071 331 7029 / 082 397 9367 | Email: potchkuns@gmail.com