Actress, presenter and musician Anele Zondo has announced that she is pregnant and will release a new single, Vuka.

According to IOL, the Ingwe hitmaker described her upcoming single as a way of her digging deep into her Zulu roots and merging it with her love of hip-hop.

She says her single Vuka (which translates to wake up or awakening) is only one of her projects this year. The musician and mother-to-be also spoke to entertainment publication ZiMoja about her journey to motherhood, saying it’s something she has always dreamt of but didn’t what to rush the process.

She said: “The pregnancy is teaching me what is possible when we allow nature to take its course. I’m both nervous and excited. I can’t wait for my audience and fans to ride with me… Striking a balance between my biological clock and my expanding career has always been something I felt conflicted about. As women it is always put to us to choose between either – to focus on being a mother or career. We are questioned when we consciously choose both.”

Anele took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and industry friends, saying: “Giving life to two things that I’m in love with. One of the biggest and best blessings that takes human form – a legacy a lifeline. I’m so grateful for my music – I’ve put my my entire existence, energy and being into my Vuka EP & in my music – it’s not just about the words but the FEELING of awakening.”

The post Anele Zondo announces pregnancy appeared first on Bona Magazine.