Safari.com nominated for World Travel Awards

A local business, Safari.com, has been nominated for Africa’s Leading Safari Company and Africa’s Leading Luxury Tour Operator at the 2024 World Travel Awards. By voting for them, you could win a luxury safari getaway.

“These nominations highlight our expertise in creating unforgettable itineraries with top-tier suppliers, providing 24/7 consultant support, and offering bespoke concierge services.”

How does Safari.com differentiate itself?

“Our focus on luxury, safety, and availability sets us apart. This commitment impacts various aspects of our service, including our exclusive use of trusted suppliers, meticulously crafted itineraries that reflect our core values and ensuring our team’s maximum availability.”

Expert consultants using only trusted suppliers

Safari.com says it curates exceptional safari experiences through trusted partnerships with the finest operators and guides across Africa. Each meticulously crafted itinerary guarantees luxury, safety, and personal comfort.

“We often recommend quick flights over long drives for added safety. Our seasoned travel experts design bespoke journeys tailored to your unique tastes and preferences, leveraging their extensive knowledge of Africa’s premier safari destinations. With the support of our expert consultants and concierge desk, you can confidently immerse yourself in the wilderness, assured of your safety.”

Expert guides, top equipment

By collaborating with suppliers who use top-quality equipment and providing luxury safaris with private guides trained in the latest safety protocols, Safari.com prioritizes safety and security in their itineraries.

“Our partners are chosen for their commitment to excellence and adherence to stringent safety standards, including state-of-the-art vehicles and advanced communication tools for constant connectivity. Our private guides undergo rigorous training in the latest safety procedures, ensuring that your safari experience is both luxurious and secure, allowing you to fully enjoy your adventure with peace of mind.”

Travel insurance

In collaboration with a leading insurer, Safari.com offers comprehensive travel insurance packages covering cancellations, theft, medical emergencies, and rental vehicle excess, ensuring their clients are prepared for any unforeseen events.

“We handle everything, making us a one-stop shop for any African safari itinerary. Our concierge and sales team are available to support customers from the moment they place an enquiry and throughout their entire trip.”

Team availability

Safari.com understands their foreign guests are in a different time zone and availability is one of their top priorities, especially during the consulting process, when their guests are in their home country.

“That’s why many of our consultants are available well past midnight (South African time) to ensure times that overlap with our esteemed travellers. Guests will typically work closely with consultants in the first part of the process and, after payment, will liaise more closely with our concierge team.

“As we await the 2024 World Travel Awards results, we remain dedicated to showcasing Africa’s wonders, driven by a profound love for the continent and its wildlife!”

The winners will be announced at the Africa Gala Ceremony on October 18, 2024, in Diani Beach, Kenya.

Vote for Safari.com

To vote for Safari.com, click on this link.

After voting, our supporters are welcome to send a screenshot of the vote page to entries@safari.com and Safari.com will add you to its lucky draw to win a 5-star luxury trip in the Kruger Park valued at R28,000 ZAR. For any additional questions, feel free to get in touch on the same email address.