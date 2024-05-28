Kia debuts petite EV3 as all-electric rival to Volvo EX30

Drawing inspiration from Kia’s award-winning EV9 SUV, the EV3 imparts some of that unique design identity albeit in a smaller package.

“With its groundbreaking design, industry-leading electric drivetrain, and practical lifestyle solutions, the EV3 aims to extend Kia’s exceptional EV SUV experience to a wider audience. With a WLTP driving range of up to 600km and fast-charging capabilities, the EV3 addresses common concerns about electric vehicles, reassuring those hesitant to switch to electric mobility,” says Ho Sung Song, the president and CEO of Kia.

The EV3’s design is rooted in Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ philosophy, which blends the divergent values of nature and modernity to create a harmonious whole. The design features vertical headlamps and Kia’s iconic Tiger Face design, complemented by the latest Star Map signature lighting concept.

Inside, the EV3 offers a spacious cabin designed to enhance well-being and comfort. The interior features a sliding table and storage area in the centre console, multi-adjustable ambient lighting, ultra-comfortable seats with a fold-back relaxation mode, and a 25-litre frunk with a 460l rear load capacity. A near-30-inch widescreen display incorporates a 12.3-inch cluster, a five-inch air-conditioning panel, and another 12.3-inch AVN display, providing clear graphics and intuitive information to the driver. Many functions, including drive mode, cruise control, and navigation, can be controlled via steering wheel buttons, ensuring seamless operation.

Customers can choose from a variety of interior colours and materials inspired by Air, Earth, and Water elements, with sustainable materials like recycled PET used extensively throughout the cabin.

Measuring 4 300mm in length, 1 850mm in width, and 1 560mm in height, the EV3 features a front-wheel-drive electric powertrain based on the Electric Global Modular Platform. The EV3 Standard model comes with a 58.3kWh battery, while the Long Range variant is equipped with an 81.4kWh battery, both utilising a 150kW/283Nm electric motor. The latter offers an estimated range of up to 600km and features ultra-fast charging capabilities, allowing the battery to charge from 10-80% in approximately 31 minutes. The vehicle’s aerodynamics and state-of-the-art Battery Management Unit ensure maximum efficiency. Alongside a raft of safety and tech features, the latest EV also introduces Kia’s new i-Pedal 3.0 regenerative braking technology and Vehicle-to-Load charging.

Set to launch in Korea in July, followed by a European launch later in the year, Kia’s lauded newcomer isn’t yet confirmed for the local market.

